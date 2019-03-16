today's leftovers
-
Cripsey adds: "Open source tools predominate on the Dev part of the journey, but are less prevalent on the Ops part of the journey. The ability to automate across the value stream is a key element of any DevOps journey. Organisations allocate too much time and other resources on manual testing, which is why the automatic deployment of work coming out of the Dev environment is so important. Automation is more reliable, more effective and quicker than manual testing. If you're going to be on a continuous Dev and continuous integration drive, automation is a prerequisite to achieve that. Robotic process automation is a part of that."
-
The service mesh is rounding into maturity in 2019, with all of the major cloud providers offering a means for developers to unify traffic flow management and access policy enforcement across their microservices, regardless of where they reside.
As we predicted late last year, service mesh is set to be an increasingly important technology for companies looking to leverage cloud computing and, more specifically, containers and Kubernetes.
-
Today I managed to do two things that I’m proud of: first, I cast my vote in the Romanian Euro-Parliament elections and the referendum (it makes me cringe that we have to vote about such a thing, in 2019; or, it makes me happy we can vote about it, take your pick). Since this is not a political blog, let’s skip my rants about that, and move on to the subject at hand: second, after what seems like an eternity, I’ve finally managed to put together a new Corydalis release. Why so long? Well…
At first, after the previous release (in March last year), I stopped for a while, which turned into ~6 months of no activity, and only in October I really started working on it again. And then, once I re-started working on it, I had three main things I was working on in parallel, and only now I managed to finish them all. April/May felt like a long, hard push to get things finished, and I’m very happy with the result.
-
It’s finally possible to sync OneDrive files on Linux using the third-party sync tool Insync 3.
Developers behind the paid, proprietary cloud storage syncing tool, which has long boasted robust Google Drive integration, announced plans to support Microsoft OneDrive back in February this year.
Fast forward a few months and that OneDrive support is ready for testing via a new dedicated beta build for Windows, macOS and Linux desktops.
-
The positions of the uncommon settings in the permissions string (e.g., rwsrwsrwt) can help remind us what each bit means. At least the first "s" (SUID) is in the owner-permissions area and the second (SGID) is in the group-permissions area. Why the sticky bit is a "t" instead of an "s" is beyond me. Maybe the founders imagined referring to it as the "tacky bit" and changed their minds due to less flattering second definition of the word. In any case, the extra permissions settings provide a lot of additional functionality to Linux and other Unix systems.
-
Thanks to you, our community supporters, Anton Sankov and Alex Todorov took the lead at OpenExpo 2019 CfP votes. We need your help one more time. Our team has submitted participation in 'Best Tech Community' and 'Best Success Story' categories.
Unfortunately our submission into 'Best Success Story' has been pulled down! We used that category to share the story from a dead open source project into a thriving open source community with lots of users and contributors and to highlight some of our milestones.
-
- Omnichannel Digital Experience Platform (Liferay, Drupal, etc)
- Web Server (Ngnix, Apache)
- Application Server (JBoss, Glassfish),
- RDBMS & NoSQL Database (MySql, Postgres, MariaDB, MongoDB, Couchbase, etc) and
- Search Stack (like Elastic, Solar, Lucen, etc)
-
DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon has been reworking the virtual memory (VM) infrastructure within their kernel and it's leading to measurable performance improvements.
This mailing list post outlines the work around the kernel's VM pmap code being restructured that results in possible memory conservation, helps with processes sharing lots of memory, and enhances concurrent page fault performance.
today's howtos and programming leftovers
-
In this tutorial I will be providing a general understanding of why celery message queue's are valuable along with how to utilize celery in conjunction with Redis in a Django application. To demonstrate implementation specifics I will build a minimalistic image processing application that generates thumbnails of images submitted by users.
Games: Second Earth, JUMPGRID, 7 Days to Die
-
Free to play currently while in development, Second Earth is an incredibly promising base-building and defence game from Free Lives (Broforce).
For those who've not heard of it, the basic idea is that you go through missions and build up your defences, to hold off against waves of alien bugs coming to destroy you. It's something I briefly talked about back in March and I came away supremely impressed especially since they have Linux support in very early.
-
JUMPGRID, the 2D fast-paced game where all you do is dodge obstacles is madly addicting and the new infinite mode is fantastic.
[...]
Infinite Mode gameplay on Ubuntu 19.04...
-
The Fun Pimps have released a new experimental build of their survival game 7 Days to Die, with it some new options you can tweak to get a much better experience.
It's no secret that 7 Days has been a bit of a system hog, it hasn't historically performed well but they're finally making progress on that front. With the "Alpha 17.4 Experimental B4" release put out a few days ago, it now allows you to disable SS Reflections and that one single option makes it perform much nicer while off (and it still looks good).
Doing my own tests, turning it off gives an instant boost of 10-20FPS depending on where you are and what you're looking at. Times where it would often dip down hard to 40FPS and below, are now mostly for me sitting around 55-60FPS and the way the game feels is a huge amount smoother. Thanks to that, I've been able to give it a run on High settings and have a very smooth ride.
Fedora and GNOME: Fedora's GNOME Shell, Matthew Miller, GNOME in Google Summer of Code and Upcoming GNOME Board Elections
-
For some people, using GNOME Shell as a traditional desktop manager may be frustrating since it often requires more action of the mouse. In fact, GNOME Shell is also a desktop manager designed for and meant to be driven by the keyboard. Learn how to be more efficient with GNOME Shell with these 5 ways to use the keyboard instead of the mouse.
-
We got the following interesting news from Reddit website.
Matthew Miller, Fedora’s Project Leader, has discussed with the community and answered all kind of questions via Reddit.
he directly answered users questions in the public forum and it was happened for third time.
He requested users to ask any questions except IBM deal.
Users were asked many questions in various topics.
-
I’m currently an engineering student and during my free time I contribute to this cool open-source app called GNOME Games (or just Games for short).
One would expect an app with that name to be some kind of collection of mini games for GNOME but you would be wrong. Games markets itself as a “games manager”, which means it automatically detects all of the games installed on your machine and lists them, such that you have all of your games nicely gathered together in one window.
-
Today is a every special day for me. In my very first try, I cracked the Google Summer of Code. I am very delighted to have been given an oppurtunity to work for GNOME Foundation.
My task is to rebuild the GTK website. For those interested in technicalities of the project, the current website is made in PHP which is a great web language, however not so useful for creating static websites. So my job is to build a new website from scratch which uses the concept of Content Management System. I will be using Jekyll for this purpose and the website would be deployed using Gitlab’s Continuous Integration.
-
This blog is gonna be about my journey of Google Summer of Code. It was just few months ago, when I had no idea what GSoC is or how open source development works. Randomly, I stumbled upon youtube talks about open source development. The scale and boldness of OSDG really intrigued me. My whole life I have always been fascinated by new ideas or technologies, and it is my biggest dream to be part of such flow. I always like to challenge myself with new problems and tasks. So I dived into world of open source. When I decided I wanted to contribute to some org, I started looking for different types of orgs, I came across many orgs which sounded interesting. One of them was GNOME. I have been GNOME user since I started using laptops. I have been fascinated by the vast scale of GNOME applications. I definitely wanted to contribute something to this org. I started exploring different projects within GNOME, since all of them were interesting, I filtered projects by the technology I am most comfortable with.
-
I am really excited to share with you all that this summer I will be working full-time with Gnome on the project Implement side-by side diff view on the Gitg application.
I am really grateful to the community who considered me the right person for the job and gave me this wonderful opportunity.
-
It’s GNOME board elections time!
Community members can apply to become GNOME Foundation directors, and the process is quite easy, it’s just about sending an email to two mailing lists. We can improve on the number of participation though, and having a good amount of applicants is important for having a healthy foundation - the more applicants there are, the more likely that different views, skills and working areas are represented.
I believe one of the big factors of not having high participation in elections is the lack of knowledge of what the board does and how much of a commitment it is. Because of that, we question whether we are ready for taking on the position. While minutes published by the board are an excellent tool (and I really need to thank Phillip and Federico here), minutes usually don’t tell the whole story.
