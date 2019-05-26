Software: Firefox, LibreOffice, Flatpak and GNOME
-
QMO: Firefox 68 Beta 6 Testday, May 31st
We are happy to let you know that Friday, May 31st we are organizing Firefox 68 Beta 6 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on: Activity Stream and Pin Firefox shortcut to taskbar for Windows 10.
Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.
No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.
-
LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Buzea Bogdan
I am reporting bugs, verifying them, and helping with other bug reports. In addition, I created a channel on YouTube with short tutorials about LibreOffice.
With the help of Xisco Fauli (LibreOffice’s QA engineer) and others in the LibreOffice groups on Telegram, I began to bibisect bugs. Also, with the help of others in the same direction, I may learn more about finding bugs and checking for fixes. I feel there are not so many technical videos about this.
-
5 great Flatpak apps to check out
The Flatpak universal packaging format is exciting for the open source community and Linux fans as a whole. Thanks to this new tech, it’s easier than ever for users to install useful programs.
-
Video Livestream Wallpaper For Your GNOME, Xfce Or bspwm Desktop
This article explains how to use a livestream as a desktop wallpaper on GNOME, Xfce or bspwm with X11 (it does not work with Wayland). The live video stream can be any stream you like (a live city cam or the ISS live feed for example), as long as it's supported by Streamlink.
It's important to note that you'll lose the desktop icons functionality by using this livestream wallpaper. That's because the desktop icons will be shown behind the livestream video wallpaper. This is the case with Xfce, and both GNOME desktops in which Nautilus draws the desktop, and using the Desktop Icons GNOME Shell extension. This is not an issue if you use multiple monitors, as you could have your desktop icons on a different monitor than the livestream video wallpaper.
You're probably thinking this uses a lot of CPU. On my Ubuntu 19.04 desktop, with mpv set to use hardware-accelerated video decoding, an 1080p live video feed used as my desktop wallpaper only uses around 2-3% CPU according to htop (so 2-3% of a single core), so it's basically negligible. Without hardware video decoding though, mpv used between 30 and 35% according to htop, so yes, that's a bit too much. So make sure you use mpv with hardware acceleration for this.
-
Improving #newcomer experience at Gnome
Being an #old newcomer myself , I am still lacking here and there about Gnome , So just few weeks ago I was trying to learn more about our Gitlab instance, thanks to csoriano for not just letting me know about my query but also for letting me help him in this newcomer initiative.
The main motto is:-
“Remove every possible obstacle in the way of a newcomer’s first contribution”
So basically Carlos encouraged me that he also wants someone who has experienced this newcomer journey recently which can help him know what can be improved.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 376 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Penetration Testing, IPFire and Microsoft/NSA Back Doors in Baltimore
Software: Firefox, LibreOffice, Flatpak and GNOME
today's howtos
Python Programming
Recent comments
19 min 5 sec ago
12 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago