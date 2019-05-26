Security: Penetration Testing, IPFire and Microsoft/NSA Back Doors in Baltimore 9 List of Best Free Penetration Testing tools Things you need to know about Pentesting: Penetration Testing or often called PenTesting tools are basic utility applications for any Ethical Hacker job. To be clear we are not promoting any hacking crime or breaking digital security rules, this article is completely for educational purposes. In this article, we will be discussing Penetration Testing methods and about the needed useful utilities for that purpose.

IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 132 is available for testing Two new types of vulnerabilities have been found in Intel processors. They cannot be fixed unless the hardware is changed, but can be somewhat mitigated through some changes in the Linux kernel (4.14.120) and an update microcode (version 20190514). Both is shipped in this release. Additionally, to mitigate this bug which cannot be fixed at all, SMT is disabled by default on all affected processors which has significant performance impacts. Please note, that Intel unfortunately is not releasing microcode for all processors any more and so you might still be vulnerable.

[Attackers] reportedly used a tool developed by the NSA to attack Baltimore’s computer systems Baltimore’s [Windows] computers were hit with the [Windows] ransomware attack earlier this month, and city officials have said that they won’t pay (via The New York Times) the $76,000 ransom demand. The city has begun to implement some workarounds, manually processing real estate transactions and setting up a Gmail system for city workers, which Google initially shut down, but has since restored. In the meantime, The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s IT department is working to restore access to the city’s systems while improving their security while they do so.

Software: Firefox, LibreOffice, Flatpak and GNOME QMO: Firefox 68 Beta 6 Testday, May 31st We are happy to let you know that Friday, May 31st we are organizing Firefox 68 Beta 6 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on: Activity Stream and Pin Firefox shortcut to taskbar for Windows 10. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad. No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Buzea Bogdan I am reporting bugs, verifying them, and helping with other bug reports. In addition, I created a channel on YouTube with short tutorials about LibreOffice. With the help of Xisco Fauli (LibreOffice’s QA engineer) and others in the LibreOffice groups on Telegram, I began to bibisect bugs. Also, with the help of others in the same direction, I may learn more about finding bugs and checking for fixes. I feel there are not so many technical videos about this.

5 great Flatpak apps to check out The Flatpak universal packaging format is exciting for the open source community and Linux fans as a whole. Thanks to this new tech, it’s easier than ever for users to install useful programs.

Video Livestream Wallpaper For Your GNOME, Xfce Or bspwm Desktop This article explains how to use a livestream as a desktop wallpaper on GNOME, Xfce or bspwm with X11 (it does not work with Wayland). The live video stream can be any stream you like (a live city cam or the ISS live feed for example), as long as it's supported by Streamlink. It's important to note that you'll lose the desktop icons functionality by using this livestream wallpaper. That's because the desktop icons will be shown behind the livestream video wallpaper. This is the case with Xfce, and both GNOME desktops in which Nautilus draws the desktop, and using the Desktop Icons GNOME Shell extension. This is not an issue if you use multiple monitors, as you could have your desktop icons on a different monitor than the livestream video wallpaper. You're probably thinking this uses a lot of CPU. On my Ubuntu 19.04 desktop, with mpv set to use hardware-accelerated video decoding, an 1080p live video feed used as my desktop wallpaper only uses around 2-3% CPU according to htop (so 2-3% of a single core), so it's basically negligible. Without hardware video decoding though, mpv used between 30 and 35% according to htop, so yes, that's a bit too much. So make sure you use mpv with hardware acceleration for this.

Improving #newcomer experience at Gnome Being an #old newcomer myself , I am still lacking here and there about Gnome , So just few weeks ago I was trying to learn more about our Gitlab instance, thanks to csoriano for not just letting me know about my query but also for letting me help him in this newcomer initiative. The main motto is:- “Remove every possible obstacle in the way of a newcomer’s first contribution” So basically Carlos encouraged me that he also wants someone who has experienced this newcomer journey recently which can help him know what can be improved.