Today in Techrights
- Linux Foundation and the Big Surveillance Industry, Media Industry, Microsoft Azure
- First South Korea and Now China: The Move Away From Microsoft Windows
- Social ‘Studies’ and Sponsored ‘Articles’ Cannot Hide the Fact That EPO is a Terrible Employer Which Currently Harms Europe
- Organising Techrights
- Links 27/5/2019: EU Elections, Android Alternatives and Second RC of Next Linux
- Links 26/5/2019: GNOME 3.33.2 and OSS Catchup
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 661 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MX Linux 18.3 Released, Which bringing updated MX applications And an improved MX Manual
The MX Linux Team has announced the release of MX Linux 18.3. It’s a minor release of MX Linux 18 series. This minor release bringing updated MX applications and an improved MX manual. Also, fixed an existing bugs. Existing users are no need to reinstall. All bug fixes and additions software’s will be pushed through the regular update channel. MX Linux is a mid weight Desktop oriented Linux operating system based on Debian stable and using core antiX components and featuring a customized Xfce desktop, with additional software created and/or packaged by the MX community. Direct: MX 18.3 refreshed isos now available
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
When the future isn't clear, don't make a plan
For the past two years at Red Hat Summit, I've argued that traditional planning is dead. The increasing speed of technological innovation, as well as the shift to more open styles of production and organization, are forcing everyone to rethink how we go about setting, executing on, and measuring performance against goals. Those who've heard me talk about this have been sympathetic—but also skeptical. "I see your point," executives tell me, "but I still need to do something to prepare my organization for the future. And isn't that planning?"
Recent comments
7 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 10 min ago