Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of May 2019 10:49:12 AM

Filed under

The MX Linux Team has announced the release of MX Linux 18.3.

It’s a minor release of MX Linux 18 series.

This minor release bringing updated MX applications and an improved MX manual. Also, fixed an existing bugs.

Existing users are no need to reinstall. All bug fixes and additions software’s will be pushed through the regular update channel.

MX Linux is a mid weight Desktop oriented Linux operating system based on Debian stable and using core antiX components and featuring a customized Xfce desktop, with additional software created and/or packaged by the MX community.

Direct: MX 18.3 refreshed isos now available