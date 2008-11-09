Security: WalletGenerator, Ransom.GandCrab, Linux 5.1 Improvements, Windows Holes and Rootless Containers
-
Researcher Discovers Serious Vulnerability in Paper Crypto Wallet Site [Ed: This issue would not have been detected if it was proprietary software]
A security researcher from MyCrypto.com, Harry Denley, has posted a detailed – and damning – analysis of paper wallet site WalletGenerator.net.
The core of the analysis hinges on WalletGenerator’s original open-source code, available here. Until August 17, 2018 the online code matched the open-source code and the entire project generated wallets using a client-side technique that took in real random entropy and produced a unique wallet. But sometime after that date the two sets of code stopped matching.
-
Ransom.GandCrab
Ransom.GandCrab is Malwarebytes’ detection name for a family of ransomware that encrypts important files and asks for a ransom to decrypt them. There are several versions of Ransom.GandCrab as the threat actors keep working on it. They all target Windows systems.
-
[Attackers] target MySQL databases to deliver the GandCrab ransomware [Ed: The headline says MySQL but actually it’s a Microsoft Windows issue (Windows has back doors, so nothing mission-critical should ever be put on it anyway)]
Security experts at Sophos have detected a wave of attacks targeting Windows servers that are running MySQL databases with the intent of delivering the GandCrab ransomware
-
Kees Cook: security things in Linux v5.1
Linux kernel v5.1 has been released! Here are some security-related things that stood out to me...
-
Headsup for those managing Windows 10 boxen: Microsoft has tweaked patching rules [Ed: Microsoft Windows/Vista 10 -- like all versions for 20 years now -- has got NSA back doors, so "patching" does not mean security]
-
The shortcomings of rootless containers
In my previous articles on user namespace and rootless containers, I talked about how you can run and build containers using Podman and Buildah without becoming root.
I showed how you could do some awesome stuff, including running containers with lots of different user IDs (UIDs), installing software, setting up networking, and running containers at Quay.io, Docker.io, or pretty much any other container registry.
That said, rootless containers are not a panacea. There are a lot of shortcomings, and people need to understand what can go wrong.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MX Linux 18.3 Released, Which bringing updated MX applications And an improved MX Manual
The MX Linux Team has announced the release of MX Linux 18.3. It’s a minor release of MX Linux 18 series. This minor release bringing updated MX applications and an improved MX manual. Also, fixed an existing bugs. Existing users are no need to reinstall. All bug fixes and additions software’s will be pushed through the regular update channel. MX Linux is a mid weight Desktop oriented Linux operating system based on Debian stable and using core antiX components and featuring a customized Xfce desktop, with additional software created and/or packaged by the MX community. Direct: MX 18.3 refreshed isos now available
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
When the future isn't clear, don't make a plan
For the past two years at Red Hat Summit, I've argued that traditional planning is dead. The increasing speed of technological innovation, as well as the shift to more open styles of production and organization, are forcing everyone to rethink how we go about setting, executing on, and measuring performance against goals. Those who've heard me talk about this have been sympathetic—but also skeptical. "I see your point," executives tell me, "but I still need to do something to prepare my organization for the future. And isn't that planning?"
Recent comments
7 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 10 min ago