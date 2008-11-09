Programming: Python, Git, and Microsoft Infiltrations Carry On Unabated
-
A practical learning exercise for Git
In an effort to get some practice using Git, I began reading the documentation and some articles here on Opensource.com, particularly Seth Kenlon’s introductions. Once I finished reading, it was time to do some actual practice.
Like many undergraduate computer science students, I've done programming homework and labs. I saved all of this work, so why not use this code to create a practice Git repository? Then, I could run the code and fix any problems, which would let me practice making commits and creating branches. By doing so I could demonstrate basic Git proficiency.
I'm not new to version control. I've used older tools, such as CVS and Subversion, and was once an administrator, many years ago, for Borland (now Micro Focus) StarTeam. However, my Git experience was limited to minor usage of Atlassian Bitbucket. I was not a Git Guru.
-
JupyterLab teaches Python developers magic
The power of Jupyter projects comes in the form of kernels, which act as a “computational engine” to execute code contained in a document. The original kernel is for Python, called IPython, though there are many more available. As of today, 128 kernels are listed on the project wiki for everything from Ansible to Fortran.
-
How to Improve Efficiency by Testing Your Code with PyTest by Python
Software Development has been a field that has grown over the period last few years, as with the improvement in the field of technology, it has become more important for the software development companies offering the latest and the best quality of software and application. Therefore, the software development companies are working very efficiently and putting their efforts to provide the best quality software compatible with the latest and updated version of the operating system to their clients and users.
And for this, the python development companies started performing the testing of the software before launching them to the market. There was a time when testing the software was considered as an optional part of software development or we can say that testing of the software was not important in those days. But with the change in the many things changed, as the technology that is used to build or develop such software also improved and the competition among the companies also become that height which made the software development companies more concern about the quality and working of their software as every software company was working in way to get customer satisfaction with their work.
-
Python Software Foundation: The 2019 Python Language Summit [Ed: Microsoft staff there. Watch how they push Microsoft GitHub and also buy events to push Azure.]
The Python Language Summit is a small gathering of Python language implementers, both the core developers of CPython and alternative Pythons, held on the first day of PyCon. The summit features short presentations from Python developers and community members, followed by longer discussions. The 2019 summit is the first held since Guido van Rossum stepped down as Benevolent Dictator for Life, replaced by a five-member Steering Council.
LWN.net covered the proceedings from 2015 to 2018; this year the PSF has chosen to feature summit coverage on its own blog, written by A. Jesse Jiryu Davis.
-
Mariatta Wijaya: Let's Use GitHub Issues Already! [Ed: Python is infiltrated by Microsoft now. Too late to salvage?
Core developer Mariatta Wijaya addressed her colleagues, urging them to switch to GitHub issues without delay. Before she began, Łukasz Langa commented that the previous two sessions had failed to start any controversies. “Come on, we can do better!”
-
Microsoft? Oh it's just another partnership, insists GitHub CEO [Ed: GitHub is starting to understand that Microsoft is a liability, is scaring away users, and is likely to do to it what it did to Skype, Nokia, and LinkedIn (stagnation). Article by a decades-long Microsoft booster, who gets gifts from them.]
"GitHub has to be both independent and neutral," CEO Nat Friedman said at the company's Satellite event in Berlin – despite its acquisition by Microsoft in October 2018.
"We treat Microsoft as a partnership, we have great partnerships with Google and Amazon and we continue to do that because for developers choice comes first."
-
Cloud remains a small percentage of IT spending, but its gravitation pull is huge [Ed: Mac Asay cannot stop promoting GAFAM surveillance complex and the outsourcing of company data and operations (worldwide) to the Pentagon (by proxy). Guess who employs him. He also sought a job at Microsoft.]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MX Linux 18.3 Released, Which bringing updated MX applications And an improved MX Manual
The MX Linux Team has announced the release of MX Linux 18.3. It’s a minor release of MX Linux 18 series. This minor release bringing updated MX applications and an improved MX manual. Also, fixed an existing bugs. Existing users are no need to reinstall. All bug fixes and additions software’s will be pushed through the regular update channel. MX Linux is a mid weight Desktop oriented Linux operating system based on Debian stable and using core antiX components and featuring a customized Xfce desktop, with additional software created and/or packaged by the MX community. Direct: MX 18.3 refreshed isos now available
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
When the future isn't clear, don't make a plan
For the past two years at Red Hat Summit, I've argued that traditional planning is dead. The increasing speed of technological innovation, as well as the shift to more open styles of production and organization, are forcing everyone to rethink how we go about setting, executing on, and measuring performance against goals. Those who've heard me talk about this have been sympathetic—but also skeptical. "I see your point," executives tell me, "but I still need to do something to prepare my organization for the future. And isn't that planning?"
Recent comments
7 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 10 min ago