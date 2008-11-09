Language Selection

Software and Games Leftovers

Tuesday 28th of May 2019
Software
Gaming
HowTos
  • Best Command Line HTTP Clients for Linux

    HTTP clients are utility software that enables you to download files over the Internet. Apart from being able to download files remotely, these command line tools can be used for other tasks such as debugging and interacting with web servers.

  • A Quick Look at Elvish Shell

    Everyone who comes to this site has some knowledge (no matter how slight) of the Bash shell that comes default of so many systems. There have been several attempts to create shells that solve some of the shortcomings of Bash that have appeared over the years. One such shell is Elvish, which we will look at today.

  • Fedora 29 : Commands and tools that handle assembly files - part 001.
  • How to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 19.04
  • Integration blueprint example for mobile integration (part 8)

    In Part 7 of this series, we looked at details that determine how your integration becomes the key to transforming your customer experience. It started with laying out the process of how I’ve approached the use case by researching successful customer portfolio solutions as the basis for a generic architectural blueprint. Let’s continue looking at more specific examples of how these blueprints solve specific integration use cases.

    This article walks you through an example integration scenario showing how expanding the previously discussed details provides blueprints for your own integration scenarios.

  • Humble Store has a big "Table-Flipping Tabletop Sale" going with some great Linux games on offer

    Another week, another big sale. Humble are doing a Table-Flipping Tabletop Sale and there's actually a really good choice on Linux games.

  • In the survival game 'Vintage Story' you will now need you to protect your crops from sneaky Hares

    Vintage Story, another promising cross-platform voxel survival game continues to impress with the latest updates adding in a fun new animal and some great sounding optimisations.

    The recently released 1.9.7 update adds in Hares to the game and they're pretty quick on their feet. They come in 9 different variants based on the biome and they're hungry—very hungry. They will sniff out your crops, so you better protect your farms. They also get hunted by Foxes and Wolves, so it should make the environment a little more interesting if you suddenly see any of those dart across your screen on your travels.

Mark Shuttleworth on Ubuntu's rise - and taking Canonical Public

Mark Shuttleworth, the CEO of Canonical (the business behind the open source Ubuntu operating system), has bootstrapped his company for 15 years, remaining doggedly committed to making the Linux-based OS a commercial success and eschewing the unicorn status-chasing of your typical VC-backed contemporary tech startup. Having sold his first business after just four years for $575 million – at the age of 26 –and with Canonical, he admits, still not quite profitable a decade and a half in, the commitment is obvious. The strategic focus has not always been quite as clear. Two years after a shakeup that saw his company pivot firmly away from desktop and mobile to servers/infrastructure, it has become more so. So, how is the company doing, is it profitable yet – and what of that elusive and much-promised IPO? Mark Shuttleworth joined Computer Business Review for a chat from his Isle of Man home, to talk company strategy, the future of open source, Red Hat’s “legacy, shrink-wrapped Solaris equivalent”, why he’s been spending quality time in his garden, and more. Read more Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 580

Programming: Python, Git, and Microsoft Infiltrations Carry On Unabated

  • A practical learning exercise for Git
    In an effort to get some practice using Git, I began reading the documentation and some articles here on Opensource.com, particularly Seth Kenlon’s introductions. Once I finished reading, it was time to do some actual practice. Like many undergraduate computer science students, I've done programming homework and labs. I saved all of this work, so why not use this code to create a practice Git repository? Then, I could run the code and fix any problems, which would let me practice making commits and creating branches. By doing so I could demonstrate basic Git proficiency. I'm not new to version control. I've used older tools, such as CVS and Subversion, and was once an administrator, many years ago, for Borland (now Micro Focus) StarTeam. However, my Git experience was limited to minor usage of Atlassian Bitbucket. I was not a Git Guru.
  • JupyterLab teaches Python developers magic
    The power of Jupyter projects comes in the form of kernels, which act as a “computational engine” to execute code contained in a document. The original kernel is for Python, called IPython, though there are many more available. As of today, 128 kernels are listed on the project wiki for everything from Ansible to Fortran.
  • How to Improve Efficiency by Testing Your Code with PyTest by Python
    Software Development has been a field that has grown over the period last few years, as with the improvement in the field of technology, it has become more important for the software development companies offering the latest and the best quality of software and application. Therefore, the software development companies are working very efficiently and putting their efforts to provide the best quality software compatible with the latest and updated version of the operating system to their clients and users. And for this, the python development companies started performing the testing of the software before launching them to the market. There was a time when testing the software was considered as an optional part of software development or we can say that testing of the software was not important in those days. But with the change in the many things changed, as the technology that is used to build or develop such software also improved and the competition among the companies also become that height which made the software development companies more concern about the quality and working of their software as every software company was working in way to get customer satisfaction with their work.
  • Python Software Foundation: The 2019 Python Language Summit [Ed: Microsoft staff there. Watch how they push Microsoft GitHub and also buy events to push Azure.]
    The Python Language Summit is a small gathering of Python language implementers, both the core developers of CPython and alternative Pythons, held on the first day of PyCon. The summit features short presentations from Python developers and community members, followed by longer discussions. The 2019 summit is the first held since Guido van Rossum stepped down as Benevolent Dictator for Life, replaced by a five-member Steering Council. LWN.net covered the proceedings from 2015 to 2018; this year the PSF has chosen to feature summit coverage on its own blog, written by A. Jesse Jiryu Davis.
  • Mariatta Wijaya: Let's Use GitHub Issues Already! [Ed: Python is infiltrated by Microsoft now. Too late to salvage?
    Core developer Mariatta Wijaya addressed her colleagues, urging them to switch to GitHub issues without delay. Before she began, Łukasz Langa commented that the previous two sessions had failed to start any controversies. “Come on, we can do better!” 
  • Microsoft? Oh it's just another partnership, insists GitHub CEO [Ed: GitHub is starting to understand that Microsoft is a liability, is scaring away users, and is likely to do to it what it did to Skype, Nokia, and LinkedIn (stagnation). Article by a decades-long Microsoft booster, who gets gifts from them.]
    "GitHub has to be both independent and neutral," CEO Nat Friedman said at the company's Satellite event in Berlin – despite its acquisition by Microsoft in October 2018. "We treat Microsoft as a partnership, we have great partnerships with Google and Amazon and we continue to do that because for developers choice comes first."
  • Cloud remains a small percentage of IT spending, but its gravitation pull is huge [Ed: Mac Asay cannot stop promoting GAFAM surveillance complex and the outsourcing of company data and operations (worldwide) to the Pentagon (by proxy). Guess who employs him. He also sought a job at Microsoft.]

A Quick Look at Elvish Shell

Bash is not the only shell available for Linux. There have been attempts to improve it in the past and Elvish Shell in of those latest efforts. Check it out. Read more

Security: WalletGenerator, Ransom.GandCrab, Linux 5.1 Improvements, Windows Holes and Rootless Containers

  • Researcher Discovers Serious Vulnerability in Paper Crypto Wallet Site [Ed: This issue would not have been detected if it was proprietary software]
    A security researcher from MyCrypto.com, Harry Denley, has posted a detailed – and damning – analysis of paper wallet site WalletGenerator.net. The core of the analysis hinges on WalletGenerator’s original open-source code, available here. Until August 17, 2018 the online code matched the open-source code and the entire project generated wallets using a client-side technique that took in real random entropy and produced a unique wallet. But sometime after that date the two sets of code stopped matching.
  • Ransom.GandCrab

    Ransom.GandCrab is Malwarebytes’ detection name for a family of ransomware that encrypts important files and asks for a ransom to decrypt them. There are several versions of Ransom.GandCrab as the threat actors keep working on it. They all target Windows systems.

  • [Attackers] target MySQL databases to deliver the GandCrab ransomware [Ed: The headline says MySQL but actually it’s a Microsoft Windows issue (Windows has back doors, so nothing mission-critical should ever be put on it anyway)]

    Security experts at Sophos have detected a wave of attacks targeting Windows servers that are running MySQL databases with the intent of delivering the GandCrab ransomware

  • Kees Cook: security things in Linux v5.1
    Linux kernel v5.1 has been released! Here are some security-related things that stood out to me...
  • Headsup for those managing Windows 10 boxen: Microsoft has tweaked patching rules [Ed: Microsoft Windows/Vista 10 -- like all versions for 20 years now -- has got NSA back doors, so "patching" does not mean security]
  • The shortcomings of rootless containers
    In my previous articles on user namespace and rootless containers, I talked about how you can run and build containers using Podman and Buildah without becoming root. I showed how you could do some awesome stuff, including running containers with lots of different user IDs (UIDs), installing software, setting up networking, and running containers at Quay.io, Docker.io, or pretty much any other container registry. That said, rootless containers are not a panacea. There are a lot of shortcomings, and people need to understand what can go wrong.

