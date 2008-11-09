Software and Games Leftovers
Best Command Line HTTP Clients for Linux
HTTP clients are utility software that enables you to download files over the Internet. Apart from being able to download files remotely, these command line tools can be used for other tasks such as debugging and interacting with web servers.
A Quick Look at Elvish Shell
Everyone who comes to this site has some knowledge (no matter how slight) of the Bash shell that comes default of so many systems. There have been several attempts to create shells that solve some of the shortcomings of Bash that have appeared over the years. One such shell is Elvish, which we will look at today.
Fedora 29 : Commands and tools that handle assembly files - part 001.
How to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 19.04
Integration blueprint example for mobile integration (part 8)
In Part 7 of this series, we looked at details that determine how your integration becomes the key to transforming your customer experience. It started with laying out the process of how I’ve approached the use case by researching successful customer portfolio solutions as the basis for a generic architectural blueprint. Let’s continue looking at more specific examples of how these blueprints solve specific integration use cases.
This article walks you through an example integration scenario showing how expanding the previously discussed details provides blueprints for your own integration scenarios.
Humble Store has a big "Table-Flipping Tabletop Sale" going with some great Linux games on offer
Another week, another big sale. Humble are doing a Table-Flipping Tabletop Sale and there's actually a really good choice on Linux games.
In the survival game 'Vintage Story' you will now need you to protect your crops from sneaky Hares
Vintage Story, another promising cross-platform voxel survival game continues to impress with the latest updates adding in a fun new animal and some great sounding optimisations.
The recently released 1.9.7 update adds in Hares to the game and they're pretty quick on their feet. They come in 9 different variants based on the biome and they're hungry—very hungry. They will sniff out your crops, so you better protect your farms. They also get hunted by Foxes and Wolves, so it should make the environment a little more interesting if you suddenly see any of those dart across your screen on your travels.
Mark Shuttleworth on Ubuntu's rise - and taking Canonical Public
Mark Shuttleworth, the CEO of Canonical (the business behind the open source Ubuntu operating system), has bootstrapped his company for 15 years, remaining doggedly committed to making the Linux-based OS a commercial success and eschewing the unicorn status-chasing of your typical VC-backed contemporary tech startup. Having sold his first business after just four years for $575 million – at the age of 26 –and with Canonical, he admits, still not quite profitable a decade and a half in, the commitment is obvious. The strategic focus has not always been quite as clear. Two years after a shakeup that saw his company pivot firmly away from desktop and mobile to servers/infrastructure, it has become more so. So, how is the company doing, is it profitable yet – and what of that elusive and much-promised IPO? Mark Shuttleworth joined Computer Business Review for a chat from his Isle of Man home, to talk company strategy, the future of open source, Red Hat’s “legacy, shrink-wrapped Solaris equivalent”, why he’s been spending quality time in his garden, and more. Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 580
Programming: Python, Git, and Microsoft Infiltrations Carry On Unabated
Security: WalletGenerator, Ransom.GandCrab, Linux 5.1 Improvements, Windows Holes and Rootless Containers
