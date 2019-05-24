today's leftovers Droplet Container Takes Over Bringing Windows Apps To Chrome OS As its branding implies, Droplet Container works similarly to Linux installations on Chrome OS in that the apps themselves are run in containers. In fact, it's made to run any app from any platform on any platform. First introduced two years ago and since released on both Windows, Linux, and Mac computers, the solution will effectively works by providing the underlying architecture that's missing on a given device and an environment for legacy apps to be installed and run.

Going Linux #369 · Listener Feedback With a shout out and application picks, this episode provides more than just listener feedback. The feedback we have received over the past month includes questions about OpenSUSE, Fedora 29, Zorin, Ubuntu, configuration file syntax, mice, printers, and scanners. Of course, there is more.

GSoC Community Bonding Experience Following the approval of Google Summer of Code, a community bounding period begins where students from each organization spend a period from May 6 to May 27, 2019, knowing more about their organization. That way I would like to document my experience with Debian during this time. In the first week talking to my mentor Lucas Kanashiro, i started my communication with the IRC channels where I saw that the community is very active and collaborative, I had some problems to keep myself active as IRC because of the firewall of my university and I ended up going to a cloud solution of IRC, where at the moment i am using the free client alwyzon. About my channel communication, as soon as I joined the #debian-cloud channel i was very happy and felt embraced by the community inside the project, seeing people willing to help in what is necessary and always giving me feedbacks. Another way of communication that I found to be very important are mailing lists in which all content is stored in Debian`s infrastructure and has greater visibility.

First public beta of SUSE CaaS Platform 4.0! We are starting with Beta 2 for the Public Beta Program because Beta 1 didn’t meet our quality standard and we would to keep our internal beta naming in sync with our public beta naming.

Developers Need More Than Just Kubernetes IT has been transforming amazingly quickly for the past few years, particularly with the rise of Docker and containers in general. As businesses begin to modernize their IT infrastructure and re-architect existing (or create new) applications using microservices, they are turning to containers, which are much smaller and more portable that virtual machines. As container usage grows, organizations need a way to manage them. Kubernetes is certainly by far the most popular software for orchestrating container usage.

What's next on agenda for DataStax? APIs, Kubernetes, and *checks notes* a desktop distro? Data management biz DataStax chose the comfy surroundings of its annual user knees-up to open its kimono on near-future plans: a Kubernetes operator, a developer-focused API generator for Constellation – its newly minted database-as-a-service – and a desktop version of its flagship software suite. "DataStax Desktop is the easiest way to get started with DataStax Enterprise," Jonathan Ellis, co-founder and CTO, said in a keynote. "With just a couple of clicks, you can download Docker containers – and DataStax Desktop will do that automatically. It pulls down the containers, it configures them to work together, so if you have DataStax Enterprise core, and DataStax Graph, and Developer Studio, it will configure all of those to work together seamlessly, and you don't have to touch a single line of configuration files."

Industry, government need to embrace the power of open standards Contrary to OMB guidance and security recommendations, DoD and civilian departments often rely on proprietary technologies instead of open standard-based solutions. Proprietary technologies limit government agencies to specific vendors or brands with inflexible architectures, leading to higher accrued costs and reduced innovation.