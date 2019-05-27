Programming: Python, Kotlin, GCC and More
Continuous Integration With Python
In this course, you’ll learn the core concepts behind Continuous Integration (CI) and why they are essential for modern software engineering teams.
Find out how to how set up Continuous Integration for your Python project to automatically create environments, install dependencies, and run tests.
EuroPython 2019: Please configure your tickets
Since our website was updated this year, we would like to remind you how you can configure your tickets and profiles, so that we get the right information for printing badges and adjusting catering counts.
We also had a few issues with the ticket configuration and assignments last week. As a result, some of the ticket name changes you may have made were lost. Please do consider assigning tickets to other rather than just changing the name on the ticket, since that way, we receive information about the new ticket owner’s preferences as well.
EuroPython: EuroPython 2019 Django Girls Workshop
The workshop is aimed at women with little or no programming experience, but may also be useful if you’ve learned a different discipline (like data science) and would like to learn how to build websites with Django.
The workshop is free to attend, but you have to apply and be accepted. We only have 30 seats available for the workshop, and we’ll pick the best applicants based on the information you provide you provide on the form.
It “officially” begins
Throughout the summer I will be implementing a feature for GNOME Games. To be more specific, I will be implementing a “Savestates Manager”. The feature itself has already been designed and the details about how it should work are explained very well in this wiki page: https://wiki.gnome.org/Design/Playground/Games/Snapshots
Welcome to the Debian Kotlin GSoC blog
I’ll be using this blog to track progress on packaging Kotlin and report on what I am doing during the GSoC period. So let me go on a head and start with the current progress in packaging Kotlin.
Ben Cotton: Pay maintainers! No, not like that!
A lot of people who work on open source software get paid to do so. Many others do not. And as we learned during the Heartbleed aftermath, sometimes the unpaid (or under-paid) projects are very important. Projects have changed their licenses (e.g. MongoDB, which is now not an open source project by the Open Source Initiative’s definition) in order to cut off large corporations that don’t pay for the free software.
There’s clearly a broad recognition that maintainers need to be paid in order to sustain the software ecosystem. So if you expect that people are happy with GitHub’s recent announcement of a GitHub Sponsors, you have clearly spent no time in open source software communities. The reaction has had a lot of “pay the maintainers! No, not like that!” which strikes me as being obnoxious and unhelpful.
GitHub Sponsors is not a perfect model. Bradley Kuhn and Karen Sandler of the Software Freedom Conservancy called it a “quick fix to sustainability“. That’s the most valid criticism. It turns out that money doesn’t solve everything. Throwing money at a project can sometimes add to the burden, not lessen it. Money adds a lot of messiness and overhead to manage it, especially if there’s not a legal entity behind the project. That’s where the services provided by fiscal sponsor organizations like Conservancy come in.
Debugging Krita on Android
The Digital Cat: The Digital Cat Youtube Channel
The channel will host workshops and tutorial on Python and other languages, on operating systems, cryptography, and other topics that you can find here on this blog. I just finished recording the first part of my workshop "TDD in Python with pytest", which was successfully presented at PyCon UK, PyCon IT, PyCon Ireland, EuroPython and PyLadies London, and the 4 videos are already available on the channel.
The ROCm Enablement Tool Makes It Easier To Setup AMD's Open-Source Compute Stack
While there are the Debian/RPM packages offered of the Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) stack for Linux users on supported distributions, the new "ROCm Enablement Tool" could assist in setting up this GPU compute stack on supported Linux distributions and elsewhere.
The ROCm Enablement Tool, or RET for short, is a currently experimental tool for setting up the ROCm driver stack as well as associated software like TensorFlow.
Arch Linux Drops GCC 9 From Testing Due To BCache Corruption Bug
The bleeding-edge Arch Linux distribution has resorted to dropping the GCC 9.1 compiler from testing due to a data corruption bug.
If using the GCC 9 compiler to build the Linux kernel, this latest version of the GNU compiler is yielding faulty code that could lead to file-system corruption around BCache. This is the BCache corruption issue we pointed out earlier this month around Linux 5.0+ and GCC 9. But it's not to be confused with the other LVM/DM/SSD FSTRIM corruption bug talked about last week.
New "Ranger" Infrastructure On Tap For The GCC 10 Compiler
Ranger is the on-demand ranger generator being worked on for the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) by Red Hat's compiler experts for the past several years. Following a recent update on the effort, it looks like Ranger might land for next year's GCC 10 release after failing to make it in time for GCC 9.
Ranger allows for querying range information on-demand for SSA names/variables from within anywhere in the IL with minimal overhead, Ranger was originally brought up last year by Red Hat's Andrew MacLeod and the discussion over it was reignited this past week following the latest status update. With their latest code, the Ranger'ed GCC compiler can build the entire Fedora package set. Using Ranger was found to help the performance in cases where checking the ranges were needed on just a few SSA names.
GNU Guile: Join the Guile and Guix Days in Strasbourg, June 21–22!
We’re organizing Guile Days at the University of Strasbourg, France, co-located with the Perl Workshop, on June 21st and 22nd.
