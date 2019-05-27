Language Selection

Home automation and speaker board switches from Android Things to Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of May 2019 12:32:48 AM Filed under
Android
Linux

Intrinsyc has re-released its Snapdragon 212-based Open-Q 212 module and 212A Home Hub Development Kit, switching from Android Things to Linux and adding a Qualcomm QCA4024 based option with BT 5.0, Thread, and ZigBee.

Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 212A module and Development Kit, which were announced a year ago as along with several other Android Things production boards offered by Google, are being re-released as a Linux development platform for next-gen smart speaker and voice-controlled home hub products. The OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project based Linux stack brings improved support for the audio features on the $595 dev kit, which has been rebranded as the Open-Q 212A Home Hub Development Kit. There’s also a new Bluetooth and 802.15.4 wireless add-on on the way.

GNU/Linux on Dell Precision and Librem 5

  • Dell Precision 5540 is a 4 pound mobile workstation PC
    On the outside, this laptop may look like an XPS 15. But under the hood the Precision 5540 is available with more processor options, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and a choice of operating systems including Windows 10 Home or Pro, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, or Red Hat 7.5.
  • The Librem 5 Smartphone Software Made More Progress In May But Still No Hardware Signs
    Purism just published a monthly summary of their activities pertaining to the Librem 5 smartphone this month. They continue working on their software stack with the Librem 5 developer kit but there still is no sign of their production hardware design yet or if they'll be able to ship next quarter as planned.
  • Librem 5 – End of May Progress
    Work has been ongoing to get to the bottom of the phone call audio issue. While USB audio works just fine, with some tweaks, PCM audio coming out of the dev kit is noisy and distorted, due to the most-significant bit in the PCM stream – from the i.MX8 to the modem – being incorrect. Forcefully setting the MSB in a recorded PCM stream produces clear audio. In the meantime, we have started work on a daemon, Wys, that loads and unloads PulseAudio loopback modules according to the state of ModemManager voice calls. All of this effort brings us closer to having phone calls work properly. Basic investigation and testing of another modem has also been done, in order to evaluate its potential alongside the Gemalto PLS8 modem.

Software: Test Internet Speed From The Command Line, Terminal File Manager, MuseScore and SUSE Manager

  • 2 Tools To Test Internet Speed From The Command Line
    This article presents 2 command line tools for checking your Internet connection speed. This can be useful to check if your ISP does indeed offer the speeds it claims, to diagnose possible issues with your Internet connection, and so on.
  • Terminal File Manager nnn 2.5 Adds Plugins, Mouse And SSHFS Support
    nnn console file manager was updated to version 2.5, which includes plugins support and 19 plugins available, with more to come, mouse and SSHFS mounts support, and more. nnn is a fast, lightweight command line (Ncurses) file manager that works seamlessly with desktop environments and GUI utilities. Besides file manager features (with tabs/workspaces, bookmarks, search, and so on), the tool also includes some other utilities, like a disk usage analyzer and a fuzzy application launcher.
  • MuseScore 3.1 Release
    Today we are pleased to announce a significant update, MuseScore 3.1. In addition to hundreds of bug fixes, it introduces some new features (including single-note dynamics) and significant improvements related to playback, automatic placement and layout, fretboard diagrams, and performance.
  • Free Score Writer MuseScore 3.1 Released (How to Install)
    The open-source music notation software MuseScore 3.1 was released today with new features and significant improvements. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu.
    • Release Candidate 1 is available for SUSE Manager 4.0

Security: Updates, Kali Linux 2019.2, Ubuntu Security Podcast and What Red Hat Learns at Security Symposium Events

  • Security updates for Tuesday
  • Kali Linux 2019.2 overview | Penetration Testing Redefined
    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kali Linux 2019.2 and some of the applications pre-installed.
  • Introducing the Ubuntu security podcast
    The Ubuntu Security Podcast is a weekly podcast covering all the latest news and developments from the Ubuntu Security team. Each week the team discuss the various security updates that have been published across the Ubuntu releases, describing the technical details of both the security vulnerabilities as well as the fixes involved. Due to the expansive nature of the software packages provided by Ubuntu, each episode usually covers a diverse range of security issues, from buffer overflows, use-after-free’s and cache side-channel attacks; to cross-site scripting and cross-site request forgery. Whilst describing the various vulnerabilities, their impact is also covered, ranging from the low (denial of service, information disclosure etc) to the higher end of the spectrum (remote code execution, privilege escalation etc). Detailed show notes are also published along with each episode, referencing the particular CVEs discussed as well as their details.
  • Kernel 5.2-rc2 Is Out, Ubuntu Security Team's New Podcast, the E Foundation's Refurbished Phones with /e/ OS Available Soon, Mozilla Announces Firefox 68 Beta 6 Test Day and PostgreSQL 12 Beta Released
    The Ubuntu Security Team announces its new Ubuntu Security Podcast. The weekly podcast will cover "the various security updates that have been published across the Ubuntu releases, describing the technical details of both the security vulnerabilities as well as the fixes involved". The podcast is available from iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or RSS.
  • What Red Hat learns at our Security Symposium events: a product manager’s point of view
    Recently, I was asked to speak at one of Red Hat’s regional events, the Security Symposium series, which was an absolutely easy decision to make : Yes, I would much enjoy attending, speaking and, most importantly, listening at this event. Which brings me to why I wrote this post: What have I learned from participating in these events? What might you learn by attending?

