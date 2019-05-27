GNU/Linux on Dell Precision and Librem 5 Dell Precision 5540 is a 4 pound mobile workstation PC On the outside, this laptop may look like an XPS 15. But under the hood the Precision 5540 is available with more processor options, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and a choice of operating systems including Windows 10 Home or Pro, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, or Red Hat 7.5.

The Librem 5 Smartphone Software Made More Progress In May But Still No Hardware Signs Purism just published a monthly summary of their activities pertaining to the Librem 5 smartphone this month. They continue working on their software stack with the Librem 5 developer kit but there still is no sign of their production hardware design yet or if they'll be able to ship next quarter as planned.

Librem 5 – End of May Progress Work has been ongoing to get to the bottom of the phone call audio issue. While USB audio works just fine, with some tweaks, PCM audio coming out of the dev kit is noisy and distorted, due to the most-significant bit in the PCM stream – from the i.MX8 to the modem – being incorrect. Forcefully setting the MSB in a recorded PCM stream produces clear audio. In the meantime, we have started work on a daemon, Wys, that loads and unloads PulseAudio loopback modules according to the state of ModemManager voice calls. All of this effort brings us closer to having phone calls work properly. Basic investigation and testing of another modem has also been done, in order to evaluate its potential alongside the Gemalto PLS8 modem.

Software: Test Internet Speed From The Command Line, Terminal File Manager, MuseScore and SUSE Manager 2 Tools To Test Internet Speed From The Command Line This article presents 2 command line tools for checking your Internet connection speed. This can be useful to check if your ISP does indeed offer the speeds it claims, to diagnose possible issues with your Internet connection, and so on.

Terminal File Manager nnn 2.5 Adds Plugins, Mouse And SSHFS Support nnn console file manager was updated to version 2.5, which includes plugins support and 19 plugins available, with more to come, mouse and SSHFS mounts support, and more. nnn is a fast, lightweight command line (Ncurses) file manager that works seamlessly with desktop environments and GUI utilities. Besides file manager features (with tabs/workspaces, bookmarks, search, and so on), the tool also includes some other utilities, like a disk usage analyzer and a fuzzy application launcher.

MuseScore 3.1 Release Today we are pleased to announce a significant update, MuseScore 3.1. In addition to hundreds of bug fixes, it introduces some new features (including single-note dynamics) and significant improvements related to playback, automatic placement and layout, fretboard diagrams, and performance.

Free Score Writer MuseScore 3.1 Released (How to Install) The open-source music notation software MuseScore 3.1 was released today with new features and significant improvements. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu. Release Candidate 1 is available for SUSE Manager 4.0