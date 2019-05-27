Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of May 2019 08:32:45 AM
HowTos
Android Leftovers

Home automation and speaker board switches from Android Things to Linux

Intrinsyc has re-released its Snapdragon 212-based Open-Q 212 module and 212A Home Hub Development Kit, switching from Android Things to Linux and adding a Qualcomm QCA4024 based option with BT 5.0, Thread, and ZigBee. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 212A module and Development Kit, which were announced a year ago as along with several other Android Things production boards offered by Google, are being re-released as a Linux development platform for next-gen smart speaker and voice-controlled home hub products. The OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project based Linux stack brings improved support for the audio features on the $595 dev kit, which has been rebranded as the Open-Q 212A Home Hub Development Kit. There’s also a new Bluetooth and 802.15.4 wireless add-on on the way. Read more

Aaeon releases HW monitoring stack for Linux-on-Intel systems

Aaeon’s BIOS-driven “HERO SDK” hardware monitoring stack supports Linux-driven Aaeon systems that use Intel’s Gemini, Whiskey, and Coffee Lake CPUs. The company has also posted specs for a Coffee Lake based “COM-CFHB6” COM Express. Aaeon announced a HERO SDK to “help developers with monitoring and controlling hardware on Aaeon platforms.” Available for modern Intel-based systems that run Linux, the HERO SDK integrates a hardware monitoring API within the BIOS rather than the kernel, thereby “eliminating the need for drivers which require configuration or limit your choice in OS.” Aaeon also posted a preliminary product page for a Coffee Lake-based COM Express Type 6 module called the COM-CFHB6 (see farther below). Read more

