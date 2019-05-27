today's howtos
-
How to Find a Specific Word in a File on Linux
-
Alerting on sudo events using syslog-ng
-
How to Setup IRedMail Server on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
How to Schedule File Backups to Google Drive on Ubuntu
-
Install Mautic with LEMP on Ubuntu 18.04 – Google Cloud
-
How to List Cron Jobs in Linux
-
How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch Cluster with Multiple Nodes
-
How to Install MariaDB 10 on Linux Mint 19
-
How to Install BoltWire CMS on Debian 9
-
How do i install RPM packages on Ubuntu ???
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 498 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Home automation and speaker board switches from Android Things to Linux
Intrinsyc has re-released its Snapdragon 212-based Open-Q 212 module and 212A Home Hub Development Kit, switching from Android Things to Linux and adding a Qualcomm QCA4024 based option with BT 5.0, Thread, and ZigBee. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 212A module and Development Kit, which were announced a year ago as along with several other Android Things production boards offered by Google, are being re-released as a Linux development platform for next-gen smart speaker and voice-controlled home hub products. The OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project based Linux stack brings improved support for the audio features on the $595 dev kit, which has been rebranded as the Open-Q 212A Home Hub Development Kit. There’s also a new Bluetooth and 802.15.4 wireless add-on on the way.
Aaeon releases HW monitoring stack for Linux-on-Intel systems
Aaeon’s BIOS-driven “HERO SDK” hardware monitoring stack supports Linux-driven Aaeon systems that use Intel’s Gemini, Whiskey, and Coffee Lake CPUs. The company has also posted specs for a Coffee Lake based “COM-CFHB6” COM Express. Aaeon announced a HERO SDK to “help developers with monitoring and controlling hardware on Aaeon platforms.” Available for modern Intel-based systems that run Linux, the HERO SDK integrates a hardware monitoring API within the BIOS rather than the kernel, thereby “eliminating the need for drivers which require configuration or limit your choice in OS.” Aaeon also posted a preliminary product page for a Coffee Lake-based COM Express Type 6 module called the COM-CFHB6 (see farther below).
Recent comments
5 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago