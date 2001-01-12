Programming/Development: GNU Releases, Bash, Python and JavaScript
GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: 18 new GNU releases in May!
bison-3.4.1
cssc-1.4.1
emms-5.2
gama-2.05
gcc-9.1.0
gdb-8.3
gettext-0.20.1
gnunet-0.11.4
gnupg-2.2.16
guix-1.0.1
hyperbole-7.0.3
libidn-2.2.0
librejs-7.20.1
mcron-1.1.2
orgadoc-1.2
parallel-20190522
shepherd-0.6.1
unifont-12.1.01
Bash if..else Statement
Decision making is one of the most fundamental concepts of computer programming. Like in any other programming language, if, if..else, if..elif..else and nested if statements in Bash can be used to execute code based on a certain condition.
Python Core Developer Mentorship
Stack Abuse: Image Recognition in Python with TensorFlow and Keras
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #370 (May 28, 2019)
For...in Loops: Changing between Javascript and Python.
If you have come to the point where you have to do Javascript in addition to Python, or Python in addition to Javascript, welcome to modern programming. It's the order of the day!
You can barely survive with only one language, as frameworks are proliferating and the technology ecosystem is seeing more and more overlaps. The lines between backend, frontend, and mobile continue to blur. So it's ok if you are combining Python and Javascript. However, if you are new to this combination, there are some subtle differences to note, else life can become hell.
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Home automation and speaker board switches from Android Things to Linux
Intrinsyc has re-released its Snapdragon 212-based Open-Q 212 module and 212A Home Hub Development Kit, switching from Android Things to Linux and adding a Qualcomm QCA4024 based option with BT 5.0, Thread, and ZigBee. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 212A module and Development Kit, which were announced a year ago as along with several other Android Things production boards offered by Google, are being re-released as a Linux development platform for next-gen smart speaker and voice-controlled home hub products. The OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project based Linux stack brings improved support for the audio features on the $595 dev kit, which has been rebranded as the Open-Q 212A Home Hub Development Kit. There’s also a new Bluetooth and 802.15.4 wireless add-on on the way.
Aaeon releases HW monitoring stack for Linux-on-Intel systems
Aaeon’s BIOS-driven “HERO SDK” hardware monitoring stack supports Linux-driven Aaeon systems that use Intel’s Gemini, Whiskey, and Coffee Lake CPUs. The company has also posted specs for a Coffee Lake based “COM-CFHB6” COM Express. Aaeon announced a HERO SDK to “help developers with monitoring and controlling hardware on Aaeon platforms.” Available for modern Intel-based systems that run Linux, the HERO SDK integrates a hardware monitoring API within the BIOS rather than the kernel, thereby “eliminating the need for drivers which require configuration or limit your choice in OS.” Aaeon also posted a preliminary product page for a Coffee Lake-based COM Express Type 6 module called the COM-CFHB6 (see farther below).
