Games: Egosoft, Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, Byte Driver, Seeds of Resilience, The Treehouse Man, What Never Was
-
Egosoft aren't messing around with X4: Foundations, huge update out now
Like the previous releases from Egosoft, it started a little rocky but to their credit they're really pushing hard on getting X4: Foundations into a good state.
Just recently they put out update 2.50 which includes: an entirely new class of resupply ships; a setting to blacklist ships from entering certain areas; improved inventory management with lockboxes in space and inventory storage at your HQ; they added a note/hint while mouse direct steering mode is active; more variations for Build Station, Rescue Ship and Scan missions and plenty more.
-
Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics looks like it's shaping up to be a great stealth-action platformer
Orangepixel have announced that Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, their action platformer with stealth elements is closing in on a release date and it's looking great.
-
Retro arcade action-racer 'Byte Driver' is out, has you hacking everyone on the road
After a successful and small Kickstarter campaign last year, the retro arcade action-racer Byte Driver is out. Developed by Vector Hat, this is their second full release after 2018's space shooter R-COIL.
Combining a classic racer with a shooter, Byte Driver is absolutely soaked in the retro theme. It's a very strange brew, with you needing to keep your car energy levels up, by hacking other vehicles around you. Run out of energy and it's all over, making it a little frantic.
-
Seeds of Resilience, a turn-based survival village builder releasing in full next month
Seeds of Resilience, a turn-based village building survival game from Subtle Games and Goblinz Studio is leaving Early Access on June 13th.
It just recently had a pretty big update too, adding in actual missions to do so it's not just a basic sandbox village builder with you battling against the elements. The new missions serve as a better introduction to the game too, so it's not as confusing as it was when I tried it some time ago. There's currently only 7 missions to go through, with another 10 planned for the full release.
-
The Treehouse Man is a strange looking game that blends multiple genres together that's now on Linux
The Treehouse Man looks like a pretty unique experience combining elements of a platformer, a bullet-hell and more with a rather dark style to it.
The game actually released on Steam back in February, with the Linux version coming post-release in late April. It's another game I discovered randomly thanks to the Steam Discovery Queue, sometimes it really is useful for finding games that added Linux support later.
-
What Never Was, a short free story-driven adventure game now has Linux support
A recent discovery after randomly going through my Steam Discovery Queue is What Never Was, a short and free story-driven adventure game from Acke Hallgren. The game originally released back in January, with Linux support landing in April.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 516 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux, Dogurai, KIDS, Sony PlayStation 4, Commodore
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
9 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 59 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago