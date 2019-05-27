Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Egosoft, Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, Byte Driver, Seeds of Resilience, The Treehouse Man, What Never Was

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of May 2019 10:56:24 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Egosoft aren't messing around with X4: Foundations, huge update out now

    Like the previous releases from Egosoft, it started a little rocky but to their credit they're really pushing hard on getting X4: Foundations into a good state.

    Just recently they put out update 2.50 which includes: an entirely new class of resupply ships; a setting to blacklist ships from entering certain areas; improved inventory management with lockboxes in space and inventory storage at your HQ; they added a note/hint while mouse direct steering mode is active; more variations for Build Station, Rescue Ship and Scan missions and plenty more.

  • Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics looks like it's shaping up to be a great stealth-action platformer

    Orangepixel have announced that Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, their action platformer with stealth elements is closing in on a release date and it's looking great.

  • Retro arcade action-racer 'Byte Driver' is out, has you hacking everyone on the road

    After a successful and small Kickstarter campaign last year, the retro arcade action-racer Byte Driver is out. Developed by Vector Hat, this is their second full release after 2018's space shooter R-COIL.

    Combining a classic racer with a shooter, Byte Driver is absolutely soaked in the retro theme. It's a very strange brew, with you needing to keep your car energy levels up, by hacking other vehicles around you. Run out of energy and it's all over, making it a little frantic.

  • Seeds of Resilience, a turn-based survival village builder releasing in full next month

    Seeds of Resilience, a turn-based village building survival game from Subtle Games and Goblinz Studio is leaving Early Access on June 13th.

    It just recently had a pretty big update too, adding in actual missions to do so it's not just a basic sandbox village builder with you battling against the elements. The new missions serve as a better introduction to the game too, so it's not as confusing as it was when I tried it some time ago. There's currently only 7 missions to go through, with another 10 planned for the full release.

  • The Treehouse Man is a strange looking game that blends multiple genres together that's now on Linux

    The Treehouse Man looks like a pretty unique experience combining elements of a platformer, a bullet-hell and more with a rather dark style to it.

    The game actually released on Steam back in February, with the Linux version coming post-release in late April. It's another game I discovered randomly thanks to the Steam Discovery Queue, sometimes it really is useful for finding games that added Linux support later.

  • What Never Was, a short free story-driven adventure game now has Linux support

    A recent discovery after randomly going through my Steam Discovery Queue is What Never Was, a short and free story-driven adventure game from Acke Hallgren. The game originally released back in January, with Linux support landing in April.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux, Dogurai, KIDS, Sony PlayStation 4, Commodore

  • 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux
    “Free” and “Linux” go hand in hand beautifully, like chips and a milkshake, and even though Linux isn’t widely seen as a gaming platform, there is a veritable wealth of free games you can get for it if you look in the right places. That’s in large part thanks to unpaid, open-source developers, who collaborate to bring classics (and new games) all together in Linux. So in tribute to those tireless devs, we’ve gathered the best free games you can play on Linux right now. Enjoy!
  • The super-retro action-platformer 'Dogurai' is now out on Steam + a few keys to give away
    With graphics and gameplay inspired by old portable games, Dogurai is soaked in retro sauce and it's out with Linux support now. I've played through a bunch of it myself and I appreciated the styling, as someone who adored their original Game Boy, Dogurai offers up a simple bit of nostalgia.
  • KIDS, a short interactive animation is out and it's all about pushing people around
    KIDS from Michael Frei and Mario von Rickenbach is an odd one, it's not exactly a game but more of an experience that brings you along for the ride. Note: Personal purchase. This is the second collaboration between Frei and Rickenbach after 2005's Plug & Play, with both having Linux support and KIDS seeing Linux support right away. It's, uh, a little odd. Charming though in many ways, without giving away too much talking about it is quite difficult because it's very short at around 20-30 minutes long (exactly 30 minutes on the dot for me) but weirdly enjoyable.
  • How to use the PS4 controller on Linux
    The Sony PlayStation 4 controller is an excellent device, and it would make a great controller to play video games on Linux. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to use the PS4 controller on Linux.
  • How to play Amiga games on Linux
    In 1985, Commodore released the Amiga family of personal computers to the market. They were pretty successful in their time and sold quite a few units before ultimately being retired by Commodore in 1996. These days, old computer emulation is as popular as old console emulation, especially on Linux. However, when it comes to emulating the Amiga line of computers, none do it better than FS-UAE, a cross-platform emulation application that allows users to experience Amiga video games and software. Note: Addictivetips in no way encourages or condones the illegal downloading or distribution of ROM files for FS-UAE. If you want to play Amiga games on Linux with FS-UAE, please use your own game ROM files you’ve backed up to your PC, legally.

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6