Games: 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux, Dogurai, KIDS, Sony PlayStation 4, Commodore 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux “Free” and “Linux” go hand in hand beautifully, like chips and a milkshake, and even though Linux isn’t widely seen as a gaming platform, there is a veritable wealth of free games you can get for it if you look in the right places. That’s in large part thanks to unpaid, open-source developers, who collaborate to bring classics (and new games) all together in Linux. So in tribute to those tireless devs, we’ve gathered the best free games you can play on Linux right now. Enjoy!

The super-retro action-platformer 'Dogurai' is now out on Steam + a few keys to give away With graphics and gameplay inspired by old portable games, Dogurai is soaked in retro sauce and it's out with Linux support now. I've played through a bunch of it myself and I appreciated the styling, as someone who adored their original Game Boy, Dogurai offers up a simple bit of nostalgia.

KIDS, a short interactive animation is out and it's all about pushing people around KIDS from Michael Frei and Mario von Rickenbach is an odd one, it's not exactly a game but more of an experience that brings you along for the ride. Note: Personal purchase. This is the second collaboration between Frei and Rickenbach after 2005's Plug & Play, with both having Linux support and KIDS seeing Linux support right away. It's, uh, a little odd. Charming though in many ways, without giving away too much talking about it is quite difficult because it's very short at around 20-30 minutes long (exactly 30 minutes on the dot for me) but weirdly enjoyable.

How to use the PS4 controller on Linux The Sony PlayStation 4 controller is an excellent device, and it would make a great controller to play video games on Linux. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to use the PS4 controller on Linux.

How to play Amiga games on Linux In 1985, Commodore released the Amiga family of personal computers to the market. They were pretty successful in their time and sold quite a few units before ultimately being retired by Commodore in 1996. These days, old computer emulation is as popular as old console emulation, especially on Linux. However, when it comes to emulating the Amiga line of computers, none do it better than FS-UAE, a cross-platform emulation application that allows users to experience Amiga video games and software. Note: Addictivetips in no way encourages or condones the illegal downloading or distribution of ROM files for FS-UAE. If you want to play Amiga games on Linux with FS-UAE, please use your own game ROM files you’ve backed up to your PC, legally.