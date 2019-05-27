Krita 4.2.0 is Out!
Compared to the last beta, there have been over 30 bug fixes. New in Krita 4.2.0 is updated support for drawing tablets, support for HDR monitors on Windows, an improved color palette docker, scripting API for animation, color gamut masking, improved selection handling, much nicer handling of the interaction between opacity and flow and much, much, much more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 615 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: 16 of the Best Free Games For Linux, Dogurai, KIDS, Sony PlayStation 4, Commodore
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
9 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 59 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago