Fedora 28 End of Life

Red Hat

With the recent release of Fedora 30, Fedora 28 officially enters End Of Life (EOL) status effective May 28, 2019. This impacts any systems still on Fedora 28. If you’re not sure what that means to you, read more below.

At this point, packages in the Fedora 28 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, the community adds no new packages to the Fedora 28 collection starting at End of Life. Essentially, the Fedora 28 release will not change again, meaning users no longer receive the normal benefits of this leading-edge operating system.

There’s an easy, free way to keep those benefits. If you’re still running an End of Life version such as Fedora 28, now is the perfect time to upgrade to Fedora 29 or to Fedora 30. Upgrading gives you access to all the community-provided software in Fedora.

Fedora 28 End of Life

8 Best uTorrent Alternatives For Downloading Torrent Files In 2019

UTorrent was one of the best torrent clients at one point until BitTorrent bought it. It had a neat interface with no spammy ads that made it popular amongst those who use torrent for downloading movies, tv shows, and games. Earlier, it was an open source torrent client but that changed after BitTorrent acquired it and made it a closed source software. Since then, people have abandoned the torrent client and have moved on to uTorrent alternatives. Speaking of which, there is an abundance of torrent clients that are better than uTorrent and offer an ad-free experience to users. However, developers know that most people rely heavily on torrents for downloading copyrighted content and that is why they started bundling adware with torrent clients to mint money of it. Read more

Krita 4.2.0 is Out!

Compared to the last beta, there have been over 30 bug fixes. New in Krita 4.2.0 is updated support for drawing tablets, support for HDR monitors on Windows, an improved color palette docker, scripting API for animation, color gamut masking, improved selection handling, much nicer handling of the interaction between opacity and flow and much, much, much more. Read more

Games: Egosoft, Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, Byte Driver, Seeds of Resilience, The Treehouse Man, What Never Was

  • Egosoft aren't messing around with X4: Foundations, huge update out now
    Like the previous releases from Egosoft, it started a little rocky but to their credit they're really pushing hard on getting X4: Foundations into a good state. Just recently they put out update 2.50 which includes: an entirely new class of resupply ships; a setting to blacklist ships from entering certain areas; improved inventory management with lockboxes in space and inventory storage at your HQ; they added a note/hint while mouse direct steering mode is active; more variations for Build Station, Rescue Ship and Scan missions and plenty more.
  • Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics looks like it's shaping up to be a great stealth-action platformer
    Orangepixel have announced that Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics, their action platformer with stealth elements is closing in on a release date and it's looking great.
  • Retro arcade action-racer 'Byte Driver' is out, has you hacking everyone on the road
    After a successful and small Kickstarter campaign last year, the retro arcade action-racer Byte Driver is out. Developed by Vector Hat, this is their second full release after 2018's space shooter R-COIL. Combining a classic racer with a shooter, Byte Driver is absolutely soaked in the retro theme. It's a very strange brew, with you needing to keep your car energy levels up, by hacking other vehicles around you. Run out of energy and it's all over, making it a little frantic.
  • Seeds of Resilience, a turn-based survival village builder releasing in full next month
    Seeds of Resilience, a turn-based village building survival game from Subtle Games and Goblinz Studio is leaving Early Access on June 13th. It just recently had a pretty big update too, adding in actual missions to do so it's not just a basic sandbox village builder with you battling against the elements. The new missions serve as a better introduction to the game too, so it's not as confusing as it was when I tried it some time ago. There's currently only 7 missions to go through, with another 10 planned for the full release.
  • The Treehouse Man is a strange looking game that blends multiple genres together that's now on Linux
    The Treehouse Man looks like a pretty unique experience combining elements of a platformer, a bullet-hell and more with a rather dark style to it. The game actually released on Steam back in February, with the Linux version coming post-release in late April. It's another game I discovered randomly thanks to the Steam Discovery Queue, sometimes it really is useful for finding games that added Linux support later.
  • What Never Was, a short free story-driven adventure game now has Linux support
    A recent discovery after randomly going through my Steam Discovery Queue is What Never Was, a short and free story-driven adventure game from Acke Hallgren. The game originally released back in January, with Linux support landing in April.

