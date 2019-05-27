Fedora 28 End of Life With the recent release of Fedora 30, Fedora 28 officially enters End Of Life (EOL) status effective May 28, 2019. This impacts any systems still on Fedora 28. If you’re not sure what that means to you, read more below. At this point, packages in the Fedora 28 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, the community adds no new packages to the Fedora 28 collection starting at End of Life. Essentially, the Fedora 28 release will not change again, meaning users no longer receive the normal benefits of this leading-edge operating system. There’s an easy, free way to keep those benefits. If you’re still running an End of Life version such as Fedora 28, now is the perfect time to upgrade to Fedora 29 or to Fedora 30. Upgrading gives you access to all the community-provided software in Fedora.

8 Best uTorrent Alternatives For Downloading Torrent Files In 2019 UTorrent was one of the best torrent clients at one point until BitTorrent bought it. It had a neat interface with no spammy ads that made it popular amongst those who use torrent for downloading movies, tv shows, and games. Earlier, it was an open source torrent client but that changed after BitTorrent acquired it and made it a closed source software. Since then, people have abandoned the torrent client and have moved on to uTorrent alternatives. Speaking of which, there is an abundance of torrent clients that are better than uTorrent and offer an ad-free experience to users. However, developers know that most people rely heavily on torrents for downloading copyrighted content and that is why they started bundling adware with torrent clients to mint money of it.