Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of May 2019 05:06:21 PM

Filed under

If your internet download speed seems poor, you most likely go at Speedtest.net and check, yes?. As this is the easiest way to test the speeds that we’re getting from our internet service provider, and it’s been a most liked choice for years.

But Netflix’s own speed testing service – Fast.com, a free, fast and simple tool that allows users to check their current Internet download and upload speed with latency in its excellent clean, ad-free interface. Since it uses Netflix’s own servers to test, so you can easily track if your ISP is throttling your speed.

Just head over to Fast.com to do a speed test of your current internet download speed.