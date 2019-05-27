Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of May 2019 06:02:32 PM

Filed under

Who said you need a smartphone to enjoy the benefits of Android apps? Perhaps you’d like to have your favorite apps available while you’re working on your Linux PC but don’t want to be tied to your phone. With an Android emulator for Linux, you can enjoy the smartphone experience without the smartphone.

After all, Android uses the Linux kernel itself, so running an emulated version of this smartphone OS on your PC isn’t impossible. Here are four of the best Android emulators you can use if you’re running Linux.