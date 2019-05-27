Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of May 2019 06:26:39 PM

Filed under

Developed in GTK (GNOME Toolkit) for more than 14 years, Gparted is a graphical front-end to the GNU Parted open-source partition editing utility and the official partition editor app for the GNOME desktop environment. These days, almost all Linux-based operating system ship with GParted preinstalled.

Today, after nearly 15 years in development, GParted 1.0.0 was released as a major version featuring support for the F2FS file system to read disk usage, grow, and check, the ability to enable online resizing of extended partitions, better refreshing of NTFS file systems, and port to Gtkmm 3 (GTK+3) and GNOME 3 yelp-tools.