What you can probably spot from past posts on my blog, my open source contributions are heavily focused on Weblate and I've phased out many other activities. The main reason being reduced amount of free time with growing family, what leads to focusing on project which I like most. It's fun to develop it and it seems like it will work business wise as well, but that's still something to be shown in the future.

Anyway it's time to admit that I will not spend much time on other things in near future.

Earlier this year, I've resigned from being phpMyAdmin project admin. I was in this role for three years and I've been contributing to the project for 18 years. It has been time, but I haven't contributed significantly in last few months. I will stay with the project for few more months to handle smooth transition, but it's time to say good bye there.