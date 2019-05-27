Programming/Development: C++17 in Genode, Qt 5.13.0 Beta4, 7 Languages, Python and Rust
Release notes for the Genode OS Framework 19.05
The Genode release 19.05 is primarily focused on platform support. It adds compatibility with the 64-bit ARM architecture (AARCH64), comes with improvements of the various kernels targeted by the framework, and extends the list of supported hardware. The increased diversity of base platforms calls for unifications to keep the hardware and kernel landscape manageable.
On that account, Genode uses one reference tool chain across all kernels and CPU architectures. The current release upgrades this tool chain to GCC 8.3 with C++17 enabled by default (Section Tool chain based on GCC 8.3.0 and binutils 2.32).
Genode OS 19.05 Adds 64-bit ARM, Uses C++17 By Default
For those intrigued by the Genode open-source operating system framework and its microkernel abstraction layer, Genode OS 19.05 is out this morning as the newest quarterly feature release.
With Genode 19.05 is the introduction of a kernel-agnostic virtualization interface, initial support for 64-bit ARM (AArch64), the new/upgraded toolchain uses C++17 by default with GCC 8.3, and various run-time updates.
Qt 5.13.0 Beta4 out
We have finally released Qt 5.13.0 Beta4. Delta to Beta3 attached.
Please take a tour & make sure possible new release blockers are visible in release blocker list (https://bugreports.qt.io/issues/?filter=20625).
All known blockers are fixed and so on we are targeting to get RC out at the beginning of next week. And target for official Qt 5.13.0 release is 13th June 2019.
Qt 5.13 Should Be Released By Mid-June With Lottie Support, WebAssembly, glTF 2.0 Import
Qt 5.13 had originally been slated to ship last week and then revised to this week, but instead the fourth and final beta shipped today while the official release has been pushed to next month.
Qt 5.13 Beta 4 is out today and with this milestone all known blocker bugs for v5.13 have been resolved. Due to the extra betas to allow these blockers have been corrected, there was a delay in the schedule. The Qt Company is now hoping to ship the Qt 5.13 release candidate next week and to get the official release out on or around 13 June. Details in today's Beta 4 announcement.
7 Languages | Coder Radio 359
Wes is back and Mike's got a few surprises in store, including a new view on Electron, a hot take on titles, and a programming challenge for the both of them.
Michal Čihař: Spring cleanup
What you can probably spot from past posts on my blog, my open source contributions are heavily focused on Weblate and I've phased out many other activities. The main reason being reduced amount of free time with growing family, what leads to focusing on project which I like most. It's fun to develop it and it seems like it will work business wise as well, but that's still something to be shown in the future.
Anyway it's time to admit that I will not spend much time on other things in near future.
Earlier this year, I've resigned from being phpMyAdmin project admin. I was in this role for three years and I've been contributing to the project for 18 years. It has been time, but I haven't contributed significantly in last few months. I will stay with the project for few more months to handle smooth transition, but it's time to say good bye there.
Pointers in Python: What's the Point?
Mu Contributor Focus: Tiago Montes
Mu is not a solo effort. Many folks have contributed to Mu, and I will be eternally grateful for their work. With the spirit of recognising the voluntary contributions of others in mind, I’m going to write about some of our most prodigious programmers. This post, the second in this series, is about Tiago Montes.
How to Learn Python 3 from Scratch | A Beginners Guide
Coding in Python 27 - Closing
Graphically program in Python with Pythonic
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 288
