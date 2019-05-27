The vulnerability, designated CVE-2019-0708 and dubbed BlueKeep, can be exploited by miscreants to execute malicious code and install malware on vulnerable machines without the need for any user authentication: a hacker simply has to be able to reach the box across the internet or network in order to commandeer it.

It is said to be a "wormable" security hole because it is possible to write a worm that spreads automatically, infecting a machine and then attacking others. Two weeks ago, Microsoft released security patches for systems going back to Windows XP to kill off this bug, and everyone is urged to install them.