Security: GNU/Linux Updates, Windows Back Doors and Building a Multi-Protocol Tunneling Tool in Java
Security updates for Wednesday
Debian has Released Security Updates for jackson-databind
Debian has released security update for jackson-databind package.
This release fixes around 11 vulnerabilities against jackson-databind package.
Red Hat has Released Critical Security Updates for Firefox
Red Hat Released Security Update And Bug Fix For libvirt
Two weeks after Microsoft warned of Windows RDP worms, a million internet-facing boxes still vulnerable [Ed: Get ready for some more Microsoft Windows back doors to be discovered and corporate media to cover up for Microsoft by blaming NSA (which cannot go out of business). #microsoft/NSA back doors are costing us all billions while Microsoft makes money from that collusion]
The vulnerability, designated CVE-2019-0708 and dubbed BlueKeep, can be exploited by miscreants to execute malicious code and install malware on vulnerable machines without the need for any user authentication: a hacker simply has to be able to reach the box across the internet or network in order to commandeer it.
It is said to be a "wormable" security hole because it is possible to write a worm that spreads automatically, infecting a machine and then attacking others. Two weeks ago, Microsoft released security patches for systems going back to Windows XP to kill off this bug, and everyone is urged to install them.
BlueKeep RDP Bug: 1 Million Windows Machines Exposed To Attacks [Ed: Enormous cost of Windows back doors when more people discover them. Snowden's leaks have shown that Microsoft now only participates in NSA agenda but plays a very leading role. This is how it secures contracts and favours. ]
Build a Multi-Protocol Tunneling Tool in Java
For this project we aim to create a multi-protocol tunnelling tool which will allow us to easily run multiple tunnelling tools conveniently within a simple graphical user interface. While there are many tools available out there to tunnel different protocols they are all implemented in different ways which can require a lot of research on each tool and a lot of trial and error to get them operating
In order to achieve our goal we intend to set up a server to act as a proxy for a client. This proxy will act as a middle man to receive requests from the client and send them on, on behalf of the client. These requests from the client will be packaged inside the slack space of other protocols such as DNS, ICMP or TCP.
Programming/Development: C++17 in Genode, Qt 5.13.0 Beta4, 7 Languages, Python and Rust
Nvidia EGX edge-AI stack debuts on four new Jetson and Tesla-based Adlink systems
Nvidia’s “Nvidia EGX” solution for AI edge computing combines its Nvidia Edge Stack and Red Hat’s Kubernetes-based OpenShift platform running on Linux-driven Jetson modules and Tesla boards. Adlink unveiled four edge servers based on EGX using the Nano, TX2, Xavier, and Tesla. Announced at this week’s Computex show in Taiwan, Nvidia EGX is billed as an “On-Prem AI Cloud-in-a-Box” that can run cloud-native container software on edge servers. The platform also lets you run EGX-developed edge server applications in the cloud. Nvidia EGX is built on the Nvidia Edge Stack equipped with AI-enabled CUDA libraries, running Nvidia’s Arm-based, Linux-driven Jetson Nano, Jetson TX1/TX2, and Jetson Xavier modules, as well as its high-end Tesla modules up to a TX4 server. The key new ingredient is the Kubernetes cloud container platform, enabled here with Red Hat’s OpenShift container orchestration stack.
GParted Open-Source Partition Editor Reaches 1.0 Milestone After Almost 15 Years
Developed in GTK (GNOME Toolkit) for more than 14 years, Gparted is a graphical front-end to the GNU Parted open-source partition editing utility and the official partition editor app for the GNOME desktop environment. These days, almost all Linux-based operating system ship with GParted preinstalled. Today, after nearly 15 years in development, GParted 1.0.0 was released as a major version featuring support for the F2FS file system to read disk usage, grow, and check, the ability to enable online resizing of extended partitions, better refreshing of NTFS file systems, and port to Gtkmm 3 (GTK+3) and GNOME 3 yelp-tools.
