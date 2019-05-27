Mozilla: TenFourFox, JavaScript, International Grand Committee and W3C
Finally, a bit of love for Intel Tiger
Again, a polite reminder that Intel Macs aren't supported, but that doesn't mean people don't want to run TenFourFox on them. Thanks to new builder Hayley, Tiger-compatible versions of FPR14 and the MP4 Enabler are available for Intel. Previous versions have had issues on Tiger due to issue 209, so watch for that if you choose to run these, but initial testing at least looks very promising.
Hacks.Mozilla.Org: JavaScript and evidence-based language design
In what ways can empirical evidence be used in the design of a language like JavaScript? What kind of impact would a more direct connection to developers give us? As stewards of the JavaScript specification, how do we answer questions about the design of JavaScript and help make it accessible to the thousands of new coders who join the industry each year? To answer this we need to experiment, and I need your help.
“We believe the internet can be better,” Mozilla to the International Grand Committee
Alan Davidson, Vice President of Global Policy, Trust and Security testified today on behalf of Mozilla before the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy. The International Grand Committee, composed of representatives from numerous governments around the world, has gathered in Ottawa, Canada for its second meeting, hosted by the House of Commons of Canada.
Tantek Çelik: I Am Running For The @W3C Advisory Board (@W3CAB)
I am runnning for the W3C Advisory Board (AB). If you work on or care about open web standards, I am asking you, and in particular your W3C Advisory Committee representative, to vote me for as their #1 vote (due to the way the current W3C STV mechanism is interpreted and implemented by the W3C Team).
The web community depends on W3C as a key venue for open web standards development. We are in a period of transition and existential risks for W3C (detailed in my official Advisory Board nomination statement). I bring both the experience (served on the AB for five years, 20+ years of first-hand standards work at W3C), and the boldness (created and drove numerous open reforms) necessary to work with an Advisory Board committed to modernizing W3C into a form that continues to support pragmatic & responsive open standards development.
There are many highly qualified candidates running for the W3C Advisory Board in this election, with a variety of strengths and abilities.
Programming/Development: C++17 in Genode, Qt 5.13.0 Beta4, 7 Languages, Python and Rust
Nvidia EGX edge-AI stack debuts on four new Jetson and Tesla-based Adlink systems
Nvidia’s “Nvidia EGX” solution for AI edge computing combines its Nvidia Edge Stack and Red Hat’s Kubernetes-based OpenShift platform running on Linux-driven Jetson modules and Tesla boards. Adlink unveiled four edge servers based on EGX using the Nano, TX2, Xavier, and Tesla. Announced at this week’s Computex show in Taiwan, Nvidia EGX is billed as an “On-Prem AI Cloud-in-a-Box” that can run cloud-native container software on edge servers. The platform also lets you run EGX-developed edge server applications in the cloud. Nvidia EGX is built on the Nvidia Edge Stack equipped with AI-enabled CUDA libraries, running Nvidia’s Arm-based, Linux-driven Jetson Nano, Jetson TX1/TX2, and Jetson Xavier modules, as well as its high-end Tesla modules up to a TX4 server. The key new ingredient is the Kubernetes cloud container platform, enabled here with Red Hat’s OpenShift container orchestration stack.
GParted Open-Source Partition Editor Reaches 1.0 Milestone After Almost 15 Years
Developed in GTK (GNOME Toolkit) for more than 14 years, Gparted is a graphical front-end to the GNU Parted open-source partition editing utility and the official partition editor app for the GNOME desktop environment. These days, almost all Linux-based operating system ship with GParted preinstalled. Today, after nearly 15 years in development, GParted 1.0.0 was released as a major version featuring support for the F2FS file system to read disk usage, grow, and check, the ability to enable online resizing of extended partitions, better refreshing of NTFS file systems, and port to Gtkmm 3 (GTK+3) and GNOME 3 yelp-tools.
today's howtos
