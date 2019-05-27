Skolelinux and Ubuntu News
-
You have heard about Debian Edu or Skolelinux, but do you know exactly what we are doing?
Join us on the #debian-meeting channel on the OFTC IRC network on 03 June 2019 at 12:00 UTC for an introduction to Debian Edu, a Debian pure blend created to fit the requirements of schools and similar institutions.
You will meet Holger Levsen, contributing to Debian Edu since 2005 and member of development team. Ask him anything you ever wanted to know about Debian Edu!
-
If, like me, you didn’t, you most certainly do now!
The ‘Snap Store’ app is a fork of GNOME Software dedicated to Snap apps, and Snap apps exclusively. When installed, it can be used to browse, search, install and manage Snap apps on any Linux distribution.
It does not support installing, searching or managing regular repo apps, AppImages, Flatpak apps or anything else.
-
We would like to announce version 0.7.0 beta release of Multipass! The big part is that we added a preview of VirtualBox support for Windows and macOS!
-
One of the projects in development the past two years that's been less trumpeted by Ubuntu maker Canonical has been Multipass, but this utility has reached a new milestone today with new capabilities.
Multipass is an open-source project by Canonical that makes it easy to spin up virtual Ubuntu instances on Ubuntu/Linux itself as well as other operating systems. Multipass aims to orchestrate the creation/management/maintenance of Ubuntu VMs/images.
Kernel and the Linux Foundation: 100GbE Networking, Intel UMWAIT and Abby Kearns
-
While we are just at the RC2 stage for the Linux 5.2 kernel, already queuing in net-next for Linux 5.3 are some 100GbE networking driver improvements.
Intel's ICE 100GbE wired network driver is among the high-speed LAN drivers seeing improvements for the next kernel. The "ICE" driver has VF structure optimizations to use less memory, more efficient ordering for transmit buffer and ring structures, and other enhancements so far. Some of those details here and expect more ICE driver work over the weeks ahead given how young the cycle is until Linux 5.3's merge window in July.
-
Nearly a year ago we reported on the initial work done by Intel's Linux team on adding new CPU instructions for Tremont CPU cores, in particular the new UMWAIT instructions for enhancing power-savings during idle periods. That code continues to be revised for the UMWAIT kernel support but it has yet to be mainlined.
-
Abby Kearns, Executive Director of Cloud Foundry Summit says KubeCon/CloudNativeCon reflects the growth of the cloud native technologies.
Games: More on Quake 2 RTX, Google Wants Free/Open Source GPU Drivers (for Stadia Maybe?), War Thunder Update, and Intel Wants Gamers
-
Looking to jump into Quake 2? The next time you play it, the game will have had a considerable overhaul, with Quake 2 RTX on the horizon.
-
The Quake franchise is a gaming behemoth, and fans of the first-person shooter will soon be able to enjoy the re-released and revamped Quake II RTX. The RTX is a reference to ray tracing, and the game takes advantage of NVIDIA RTX graphics cards to power massively enhanced visuals.
Next Thursday, June 6, NVIDIA is releasing the remastered version of the game on both Windows and Linux -- and you can play it for free.
-
Google has another experienced open-source graphics driver developer on its staff and could mean further Linux graphics ecosystem improvements.
It turns out in April that Google hired Rob Clark to work on open-source GPU drivers. Rob is the founder and lead developer of the Freedreno driver project for open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics over the years. Freedreno has evolved nicely with time along with the MSM DRM/KMS kernel driver component, which recently has seen some use on Google Pixel devices. Since earlier this year, the "TURNIP" driver has also been in development as Freedreno's Vulkan driver.
-
War Thunder, the massive online battle game from Gaijin Entertainment just today released the big 1.89 "Imperial Navy" update. It's quite a big one too!
It brings in 24 new Japanese naval units, along with the USSR and Great Britain each also seeing one new naval unit. There's also a new helicopter, a bunch of new ground forces, two new locations, new clouds for higher graphical settings, a new "World War" historical battle game mode, Romanian language support and tons more.
Mozilla: TenFourFox, JavaScript, International Grand Committee and W3C
-
Again, a polite reminder that Intel Macs aren't supported, but that doesn't mean people don't want to run TenFourFox on them. Thanks to new builder Hayley, Tiger-compatible versions of FPR14 and the MP4 Enabler are available for Intel. Previous versions have had issues on Tiger due to issue 209, so watch for that if you choose to run these, but initial testing at least looks very promising.
-
In what ways can empirical evidence be used in the design of a language like JavaScript? What kind of impact would a more direct connection to developers give us? As stewards of the JavaScript specification, how do we answer questions about the design of JavaScript and help make it accessible to the thousands of new coders who join the industry each year? To answer this we need to experiment, and I need your help.
-
Alan Davidson, Vice President of Global Policy, Trust and Security testified today on behalf of Mozilla before the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy. The International Grand Committee, composed of representatives from numerous governments around the world, has gathered in Ottawa, Canada for its second meeting, hosted by the House of Commons of Canada.
-
I am runnning for the W3C Advisory Board (AB). If you work on or care about open web standards, I am asking you, and in particular your W3C Advisory Committee representative, to vote me for as their #1 vote (due to the way the current W3C STV mechanism is interpreted and implemented by the W3C Team).
The web community depends on W3C as a key venue for open web standards development. We are in a period of transition and existential risks for W3C (detailed in my official Advisory Board nomination statement). I bring both the experience (served on the AB for five years, 20+ years of first-hand standards work at W3C), and the boldness (created and drove numerous open reforms) necessary to work with an Advisory Board committed to modernizing W3C into a form that continues to support pragmatic & responsive open standards development.
There are many highly qualified candidates running for the W3C Advisory Board in this election, with a variety of strengths and abilities.
Recent comments
2 hours 51 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago