Skolelinux and Ubuntu News Ask anything you ever wanted to know about Debian Edu! You have heard about Debian Edu or Skolelinux, but do you know exactly what we are doing? Join us on the #debian-meeting channel on the OFTC IRC network on 03 June 2019 at 12:00 UTC for an introduction to Debian Edu, a Debian pure blend created to fit the requirements of schools and similar institutions. You will meet Holger Levsen, contributing to Debian Edu since 2005 and member of development team. Ask him anything you ever wanted to know about Debian Edu!

Snapception: The Snap Store is Now Available as a Snap App If, like me, you didn’t, you most certainly do now! The ‘Snap Store’ app is a fork of GNOME Software dedicated to Snap apps, and Snap apps exclusively. When installed, it can be used to browse, search, install and manage Snap apps on any Linux distribution. It does not support installing, searching or managing regular repo apps, AppImages, Flatpak apps or anything else.

Canonical Releases Multipass 0.7 With VirtualBox Windows/macOS Support One of the projects in development the past two years that's been less trumpeted by Ubuntu maker Canonical has been Multipass, but this utility has reached a new milestone today with new capabilities. Multipass is an open-source project by Canonical that makes it easy to spin up virtual Ubuntu instances on Ubuntu/Linux itself as well as other operating systems. Multipass aims to orchestrate the creation/management/maintenance of Ubuntu VMs/images.

Kernel and the Linux Foundation: 100GbE Networking, Intel UMWAIT and Abby Kearns 100GbE Networking Improvements On Tap For Linux 5.3 While we are just at the RC2 stage for the Linux 5.2 kernel, already queuing in net-next for Linux 5.3 are some 100GbE networking driver improvements. Intel's ICE 100GbE wired network driver is among the high-speed LAN drivers seeing improvements for the next kernel. The "ICE" driver has VF structure optimizations to use less memory, more efficient ordering for transmit buffer and ring structures, and other enhancements so far. Some of those details here and expect more ICE driver work over the weeks ahead given how young the cycle is until Linux 5.3's merge window in July.

The Linux Kernel Continues Being Piped For Intel UMWAIT Support Nearly a year ago we reported on the initial work done by Intel's Linux team on adding new CPU instructions for Tremont CPU cores, in particular the new UMWAIT instructions for enhancing power-savings during idle periods. That code continues to be revised for the UMWAIT kernel support but it has yet to be mainlined.

What Abby Kearns Says About KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Barcelona Abby Kearns, Executive Director of Cloud Foundry Summit says KubeCon/CloudNativeCon reflects the growth of the cloud native technologies.