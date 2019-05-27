Red Hat and Fedora: Red Hat Satellite, CRI-O and Podman, EPEL Proposal, Outreachy, NeuroFedora and Cockpit
Red Hat Satellite Ask Me Anything Q&A from April 2019
For anyone not familiar, the Satellite AMAs are an ask me anything-style event where we invite Red Hat customers to bring all of their questions about Red Hat Satellite, drop them in the chat, and members of the Satellite product team will answer as many of them live as we can during the AMA and we then follow up with a blog post detailing the questions and answers.
Why Red Hat is investing in CRI-O and Podman
As an engineering organization, Red Hat is investing in CRI-O and Podman, participating in the Open Containers Initiative standards body, testing performance and security, as well as driving architectural changes in a number of container projects because the underlying shared components help drive innovation in its products like Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. These investments are closely related to the operating system itself and provide our customers with the best products we can produce.
EPEL Proposal: EPEL Master branch AKA Rawhide
In order to allow for the ability for faster availability of packages, add rawhide branches for EPEL-7 and EPEL-8. These branches would allow developers to build new packages they aren't sure are ready for either EPEL-N or EPEL-N-testing, and would allow for faster rebuilds of newer features when RHEL has a large feature change.
FHP: Outreachy! Is it that hard to crack?
Getting into one of the reputed internship programs might seem scary and unachievable especially when you don’t consider yourself an expert in that field, but trust me it’s not that hard to get into. How can I say this with so much certainty? Well, I got into Outreachy, one of the prestigious internships as a Fedora intern and through this article, I want to share my journey with you all.
Fedora science/research get together at Flock
This year, Flock will be held in Budapest from August 8--11. As part of NeuroFedora, we've already proposed a talk to discuss how Free/Open source software links very very well with Free/Open science. Please see the proposal here, and give feedback: https://pagure.io/flock/issue/112.
Apart from that, given that a large number of community members congregate at Flock, it may be a good chance to get together those of us that work in science/research and related areas. So, if you are planning to attend Flock and work in, or are interested in science/research, please drop a note at this tracker ticket: https://pagure.io/neuro-sig/NeuroFedora/issue/242
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 195
It’s now easier to configure Cockpit’s web server cockpit-ws to run behind a TLS termination proxy. If the proxy runs on the same machine, then cockpit-ws can be run with the new --for-tls-proxy option, which will adjust the allowed Origins and Content-Security-Policy to https:// URLs. With this option, it’s no longer necessary to explicitly configure cockpit.conf.
