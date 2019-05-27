GNU/Linux on Desktops for Kids, Freedom Lovers, and for Russia
-
10 Best Linux Distro for kids with lightweight to learn Linux
If your question is which one is the best Linux distro for kids? Then the answer would not be one. It is because of the availability of Linux distros in multiple flavours which is also best because you can choose one according to your kid’s taste. There is a perception that Linux is only meant for developers of hackers which is absolutely wrong. In today’s world, it is more than that. Kids, Parents, School goers, College students anyone can download and easily operate Linux using the Graphical user interface.
-
Raptor's Blackbird Arrives As The Most Open-Source Yet Fast Desktop System - Up To 8 POWER9 Cores, PCIe 4.0
The Blackbird has arrived for testing! As written about last week, the Blackbird has begun shipping and is in mass production as the micro-ATX POWER9 system that is the little brother to Raptor Computing System's long-standing, high-performance, fully open-source Talos II workstation. The Raptor Blackbird is lower-cost while being able to handle up to 160 Watt Sforza 8-core processors, dual DDR4 ECC memory modules, one PCI Express 4.0 x16 slot, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and other common features of desktop/workstation motherboards.
-
Russia’s Would-Be Windows Replacement Gets a Security Upgrade
For the first time, Russia has granted its highest security rating to a domestically developed operating system, deeming Astra Linux suitable for communications of “special importance” across the military and the rest of the government. The designation clears the way for Russian intelligence and military workers who had been using Microsoft products on office computers to use Astra Linux instead.
“There is hope that the domestic OS [operating system] will be able to replace the Microsoft product. Of course, this is good news for the Russian market,” said German Klimenko, former IT advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the board of Russia’s Digital Economy Development Fund, a venture capital fund run by the government. Klimenko spoke to the Russian newspaper Izvestia on Friday.
Although Russian officials used Windows for secure communications, they heavily modified the software and subjected Windows-equipped PCs to lengthy and rigorous security checks before putting the computers in use. The testing and analysis was to satisfy concerns that vulnerabilities in Microsoft operating systems could be patched to prevent hacking from countries like the United States. Such evaluations could take three years, according to the newspaper.
-
“The Russian government doesn’t trust systems developed by foreign companies to handle sensitive data, due to fears of espionage through those systems,” said Justin Sherman, Cybersecurity Policy Fellow at New America. “Using domestically produced technologies to manage sensitive data is just another component of the Kremlin’s broader interest in exercising more autonomy over the digital machines and communications within its borders.”
-
