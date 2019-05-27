Red Hat and Fedora: Red Hat Satellite, CRI-O and Podman, EPEL Proposal, Outreachy, NeuroFedora and Cockpit Red Hat Satellite Ask Me Anything Q&A from April 2019 For anyone not familiar, the Satellite AMAs are an ask me anything-style event where we invite Red Hat customers to bring all of their questions about Red Hat Satellite, drop them in the chat, and members of the Satellite product team will answer as many of them live as we can during the AMA and we then follow up with a blog post detailing the questions and answers.

Why Red Hat is investing in CRI-O and Podman As an engineering organization, Red Hat is investing in CRI-O and Podman, participating in the Open Containers Initiative standards body, testing performance and security, as well as driving architectural changes in a number of container projects because the underlying shared components help drive innovation in its products like Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. These investments are closely related to the operating system itself and provide our customers with the best products we can produce.

EPEL Proposal: EPEL Master branch AKA Rawhide In order to allow for the ability for faster availability of packages, add rawhide branches for EPEL-7 and EPEL-8. These branches would allow developers to build new packages they aren't sure are ready for either EPEL-N or EPEL-N-testing, and would allow for faster rebuilds of newer features when RHEL has a large feature change.

FHP: Outreachy! Is it that hard to crack? Getting into one of the reputed internship programs might seem scary and unachievable especially when you don’t consider yourself an expert in that field, but trust me it’s not that hard to get into. How can I say this with so much certainty? Well, I got into Outreachy, one of the prestigious internships as a Fedora intern and through this article, I want to share my journey with you all.

Fedora science/research get together at Flock This year, Flock will be held in Budapest from August 8--11. As part of NeuroFedora, we've already proposed a talk to discuss how Free/Open source software links very very well with Free/Open science. Please see the proposal here, and give feedback: https://pagure.io/flock/issue/112. Apart from that, given that a large number of community members congregate at Flock, it may be a good chance to get together those of us that work in science/research and related areas. So, if you are planning to attend Flock and work in, or are interested in science/research, please drop a note at this tracker ticket: https://pagure.io/neuro-sig/NeuroFedora/issue/242

Cockpit Project: Cockpit 195 It’s now easier to configure Cockpit’s web server cockpit-ws to run behind a TLS termination proxy. If the proxy runs on the same machine, then cockpit-ws can be run with the new --for-tls-proxy option, which will adjust the allowed Origins and Content-Security-Policy to https:// URLs. With this option, it’s no longer necessary to explicitly configure cockpit.conf.

Linux Devices/Embedded: Tachyum, AAEON, 'Home Assistant', Penguin Watch and RISC-V Tachyum Successfully Deploys Linux OS on Universal Processor Chip Tachyum Inc. announced today it has successfully deployed the Linux OS on its Prodigy Universal Processor architecture...

New HERO SDK Reduces Workload of Developers Utilizing Linux Operating Systems AAEON, a leader in industrial embedded solutions, announces the new HERO SDK for Linux. This innovative toolkit makes hardware control and monitoring a snap, speeding up deployment and time-to-market for developers who choose Linux based platforms for their applications. HERO SDK helps to reduce the workload of developers utilizing Linux operating systems and make utilizing AAEON hardware in their projects easier. By integrating our innovative API within the BIOS on AAEON boards and systems, the HERO SDK libraries are able to move hardware control out of the Linux kernel and onto the BIOS, eliminating the need for drivers which require configuration or limit your choice in OS. This provides developers with unparalleled freedom and flexibility in utilizing their preferred Linux OS, and eliminates the guesswork in downloading and installing drivers.

More Yak Shaving: Moving to nftables to secure Home Assistant When I setup Home Assistant last year one of my niggles was that it wanted an entire subdomain, rather than being able to live under a subdirectory. I had a desire to stick various things behind a single SSL host on my home network (my UniFi controller is the other main one), rather than having to mess about with either SSL proxies in every container running a service, or a bunch of separate host names (in particular one for the backend and one for the SSL certificate, for each service) in order to proxy in a single host.

Penguin Watch — Pi Zeros and Camera Modules in the Antarctic Penguin Lifelines was a programme run by the Zoological Society of London, crowdsourcing the tracking of penguin colonies in Antarctica. It’s since evolved into something called Penguin Watch, now working with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and British Antarctic Survey (BAS). It’s citizen science on a big scale: thousands of people from all over the world come together on the internet to…click on penguins. By counting the birds in their colonies, users help penguinologists measure changes in the birds’ behaviour and habitat, and in the larger ecosystem, thus assisting in their conservation.

Companies Pushing Open Source RISC-V Silicon Out to the Edge It emerged as a force in the silicon market last year, and its been gaining momentum ever since.