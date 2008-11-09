Games: Village Monsters, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Between Dimensions, ATOM RPG, Brigador Killers, Between the Stars, Session Seven and D9VK
Village Monsters sounds like an amusing open-ended village life game coming to Linux
Village Monsters from Josh Bossie, an open-ended village life game looks like it could be a lot of fun and it's coming to Linux.
Yet another game funded thanks to help on Kickstarter, a campaign we totally missed from 2017, you play as a Human moving into a community of "mostly" friendly monsters. This isn't your usual experience though, as the story goes Village Monsters is set inside the world of an abandoned video game. The idea sounds pretty amusing and I do love my casual games like Stardew Valley and Forager as much as more intense games, so Village Monsters mixing things up again should be interesting.
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS has already sold over one million copies
Smashing Total War records from all angles, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is now the fastest selling and most popular game in the entire franchise.
Creative Assembly announced the milestone yesterday, with over one million copies sold in the first week. The player-count is doing exceptionally well too, with the current all-time peak hitting well over 190,000. Pretty amazing really, since Feral Interactive got the Linux port out on the same day as the Windows version. Considering our much smaller market share, that's awesome.
Moonlighter 'Between Dimensions' DLC teaser is up, celebrating first anniversary with a sale
To celebrate a year since release, Digital Sun and 11 bit studios are teasing their new feature-filled DLC for Moonlighter and it's on sale.
This is the same DLC that was announced before, with no new details being given out currently. It's called Between Dimensions and going by what they sent over, it's going to include "new monsters, a new dungeon, plenty of new gear, and trick weapons". As for the release, sometime this Summer.
ATOM RPG has another huge update out, new "stand-alone add-on" being worked on
The team behind ATOM RPG seem to have done very well, not only have they made a pretty good Fallout-like RPG that's seen great post-release support, they're also teasing something new.
Firstly, "The Dead City Update" is now live and it's another huge update to the game. They're saying the game is now actually "finished", although it was completable before since it's a released game there were still a few odds and ends that needed sorting which this update should address.
Strap in and prepare for more destruction, Brigador Killers is on the way
Brigador Killers, the follow-up game to Brigador from Stellar Jockeys has been teased and it's coming to Linux.
There's not a lot to go on right now, with the BitSummit page giving a small overview: "BRIGADOR KILLERS is an intense story-driven isometric action game. Can a secret hit team of Solo Nobreans get revenge on the traitors deep in enemy territory, and still get out alive? The mercenary violence of BRIGADOR (2016) spills over onto a new planet, with revised controls and an all-new storyline mode."
Spaceship action game 'Between the Stars' to arrive on Linux when the game is nearly finished
Funded thanks to people on Kickstarter last year, Isolated Games made it clear that Linux was going to be supported. Although, they never did give a clear answer as to when that would be. They simply said they would work on the Linux version "As soon as we can".
I spoke with the developer now it's out in Early Access to see what their current plan is for Linux support, they told me over email "We plan on having linux support in towards the end of the game's development cycle." so we're in for a wait. I just hope they don't come across any major issues, leaving a port until the last minute has caused issues for other developers who haven't properly planned or even checked if middleware they use actually supports Linux.
Session Seven, a short and free point & click adventure now has Linux support
You love testing out cool free indie games right? Session Seven is another game that added Linux support recently. Releasing back on March 1st, the Linux version actually arrived a few days later.
D9VK for translating D3D9 to Vulkan in Wine has a big new release out
D9VK, the project based on DXVK for translating D3D9 to Vulkan which is used together with Wine has a massive new release now available.
Joshua Ashton sure is doing some impressive work, how ridiculously quickly this has come along is crazy. I'm constantly astonished by all the work going on in various projects like this, to help keep pushing Linux gaming forwards in so many different ways.
