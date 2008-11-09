Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Village Monsters, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Between Dimensions, ATOM RPG, Brigador Killers, Between the Stars, Session Seven and D9VK

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 30th of May 2019 10:46:45 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Village Monsters sounds like an amusing open-ended village life game coming to Linux

    Village Monsters from Josh Bossie, an open-ended village life game looks like it could be a lot of fun and it's coming to Linux.

    Yet another game funded thanks to help on Kickstarter, a campaign we totally missed from 2017, you play as a Human moving into a community of "mostly" friendly monsters. This isn't your usual experience though, as the story goes Village Monsters is set inside the world of an abandoned video game. The idea sounds pretty amusing and I do love my casual games like Stardew Valley and Forager as much as more intense games, so Village Monsters mixing things up again should be interesting.

  • Total War: THREE KINGDOMS has already sold over one million copies

    Smashing Total War records from all angles, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is now the fastest selling and most popular game in the entire franchise.

    Creative Assembly announced the milestone yesterday, with over one million copies sold in the first week. The player-count is doing exceptionally well too, with the current all-time peak hitting well over 190,000. Pretty amazing really, since Feral Interactive got the Linux port out on the same day as the Windows version. Considering our much smaller market share, that's awesome.

  • Moonlighter 'Between Dimensions' DLC teaser is up, celebrating first anniversary with a sale

    To celebrate a year since release, Digital Sun and 11 bit studios are teasing their new feature-filled DLC for Moonlighter and it's on sale.

    This is the same DLC that was announced before, with no new details being given out currently. It's called Between Dimensions and going by what they sent over, it's going to include "new monsters, a new dungeon, plenty of new gear, and trick weapons". As for the release, sometime this Summer.

  • ATOM RPG has another huge update out, new "stand-alone add-on" being worked on

    The team behind ATOM RPG seem to have done very well, not only have they made a pretty good Fallout-like RPG that's seen great post-release support, they're also teasing something new.

    Firstly, "The Dead City Update" is now live and it's another huge update to the game. They're saying the game is now actually "finished", although it was completable before since it's a released game there were still a few odds and ends that needed sorting which this update should address.

  • Strap in and prepare for more destruction, Brigador Killers is on the way

    Brigador Killers, the follow-up game to Brigador from Stellar Jockeys has been teased and it's coming to Linux.

    There's not a lot to go on right now, with the BitSummit page giving a small overview: "BRIGADOR KILLERS is an intense story-driven isometric action game. Can a secret hit team of Solo Nobreans get revenge on the traitors deep in enemy territory, and still get out alive? The mercenary violence of BRIGADOR (2016) spills over onto a new planet, with revised controls and an all-new storyline mode."

  • Spaceship action game 'Between the Stars' to arrive on Linux when the game is nearly finished

    Funded thanks to people on Kickstarter last year, Isolated Games made it clear that Linux was going to be supported. Although, they never did give a clear answer as to when that would be. They simply said they would work on the Linux version "As soon as we can".

    I spoke with the developer now it's out in Early Access to see what their current plan is for Linux support, they told me over email "We plan on having linux support in towards the end of the game's development cycle." so we're in for a wait. I just hope they don't come across any major issues, leaving a port until the last minute has caused issues for other developers who haven't properly planned or even checked if middleware they use actually supports Linux.

  • Session Seven, a short and free point & click adventure now has Linux support

    You love testing out cool free indie games right? Session Seven is another game that added Linux support recently. Releasing back on March 1st, the Linux version actually arrived a few days later.

  • D9VK for translating D3D9 to Vulkan in Wine has a big new release out

    D9VK, the project based on DXVK for translating D3D9 to Vulkan which is used together with Wine has a massive new release now available.

    Joshua Ashton sure is doing some impressive work, how ridiculously quickly this has come along is crazy. I'm constantly astonished by all the work going on in various projects like this, to help keep pushing Linux gaming forwards in so many different ways.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

MediaTek 5G SoC to debut new Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77 chips

Arm unveiled a Cortex-A77 core with up to 20 percent better IPC performance over Cortex-A76 plus a faster new Mali-G77 GPU. MediaTek is combining both chips with its Helio M70 modem for a 7nm “5G SoC.” Just before Intel launched its 10nm 10th Gen Ice Lake processors at Computex, Arm revealed yet another high-end Cortex-A design and new Mali GPU. The Cortex-A77 is a faster variant of the Cortex-A76 while the Mali-G77 updates the Mali-G76, which like the -A76 was announced a year ago. The chip designer also released more details on its Arm ML machine learning processor. Following Arm’s announcement, MediaTek announced the first SoC to use the Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77 (see farther below). Read more

GNU/Linux on Desktops for Kids, Freedom Lovers, and for Russia

  • 10 Best Linux Distro for kids with lightweight to learn Linux
    If your question is which one is the best Linux distro for kids? Then the answer would not be one. It is because of the availability of Linux distros in multiple flavours which is also best because you can choose one according to your kid’s taste. There is a perception that Linux is only meant for developers of hackers which is absolutely wrong. In today’s world, it is more than that. Kids, Parents, School goers, College students anyone can download and easily operate Linux using the Graphical user interface.
  • Raptor's Blackbird Arrives As The Most Open-Source Yet Fast Desktop System - Up To 8 POWER9 Cores, PCIe 4.0
    The Blackbird has arrived for testing! As written about last week, the Blackbird has begun shipping and is in mass production as the micro-ATX POWER9 system that is the little brother to Raptor Computing System's long-standing, high-performance, fully open-source Talos II workstation. The Raptor Blackbird is lower-cost while being able to handle up to 160 Watt Sforza 8-core processors, dual DDR4 ECC memory modules, one PCI Express 4.0 x16 slot, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and other common features of desktop/workstation motherboards.
  • Russia’s Would-Be Windows Replacement Gets a Security Upgrade
    For the first time, Russia has granted its highest security rating to a domestically developed operating system, deeming Astra Linux suitable for communications of “special importance” across the military and the rest of the government. The designation clears the way for Russian intelligence and military workers who had been using Microsoft products on office computers to use Astra Linux instead. “There is hope that the domestic OS [operating system] will be able to replace the Microsoft product. Of course, this is good news for the Russian market,” said German Klimenko, former IT advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the board of Russia’s Digital Economy Development Fund, a venture capital fund run by the government. Klimenko spoke to the Russian newspaper Izvestia on Friday. Although Russian officials used Windows for secure communications, they heavily modified the software and subjected Windows-equipped PCs to lengthy and rigorous security checks before putting the computers in use. The testing and analysis was to satisfy concerns that vulnerabilities in Microsoft operating systems could be patched to prevent hacking from countries like the United States. Such evaluations could take three years, according to the newspaper.
  • Russia’s Would-Be Windows Replacement Gets a Security Upgrade
    “The Russian government doesn’t trust systems developed by foreign companies to handle sensitive data, due to fears of espionage through those systems,” said Justin Sherman, Cybersecurity Policy Fellow at New America. “Using domestically produced technologies to manage sensitive data is just another component of the Kremlin’s broader interest in exercising more autonomy over the digital machines and communications within its borders.”

Red Hat and Fedora: Red Hat Satellite, CRI-O and Podman, EPEL Proposal, Outreachy, NeuroFedora and Cockpit

  • Red Hat Satellite Ask Me Anything Q&A from April 2019
    For anyone not familiar, the Satellite AMAs are an ask me anything-style event where we invite Red Hat customers to bring all of their questions about Red Hat Satellite, drop them in the chat, and members of the Satellite product team will answer as many of them live as we can during the AMA and we then follow up with a blog post detailing the questions and answers.
  • Why Red Hat is investing in CRI-O and Podman
    As an engineering organization, Red Hat is investing in CRI-O and Podman, participating in the Open Containers Initiative standards body, testing performance and security, as well as driving architectural changes in a number of container projects because the underlying shared components help drive innovation in its products like Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. These investments are closely related to the operating system itself and provide our customers with the best products we can produce.
  • EPEL Proposal: EPEL Master branch AKA Rawhide
    In order to allow for the ability for faster availability of packages, add rawhide branches for EPEL-7 and EPEL-8. These branches would allow developers to build new packages they aren't sure are ready for either EPEL-N or EPEL-N-testing, and would allow for faster rebuilds of newer features when RHEL has a large feature change. 
  • FHP: Outreachy! Is it that hard to crack?
    Getting into one of the reputed internship programs might seem scary and unachievable especially when you don’t consider yourself an expert in that field, but trust me it’s not that hard to get into. How can I say this with so much certainty? Well, I got into Outreachy, one of the prestigious internships as a Fedora intern and through this article, I want to share my journey with you all.
  • Fedora science/research get together at Flock
    This year, Flock will be held in Budapest from August 8--11. As part of NeuroFedora, we've already proposed a talk to discuss how Free/Open source software links very very well with Free/Open science. Please see the proposal here, and give feedback: https://pagure.io/flock/issue/112. Apart from that, given that a large number of community members congregate at Flock, it may be a good chance to get together those of us that work in science/research and related areas. So, if you are planning to attend Flock and work in, or are interested in science/research, please drop a note at this tracker ticket: https://pagure.io/neuro-sig/NeuroFedora/issue/242
  • Cockpit Project: Cockpit 195
    It’s now easier to configure Cockpit’s web server cockpit-ws to run behind a TLS termination proxy. If the proxy runs on the same machine, then cockpit-ws can be run with the new --for-tls-proxy option, which will adjust the allowed Origins and Content-Security-Policy to https:// URLs. With this option, it’s no longer necessary to explicitly configure cockpit.conf.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6