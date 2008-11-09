today's leftovers
-
Annual Report 2018: LibreOffice Online
LibreOffice Online is a cloud-based version of the suite that end users can access via a web browser. It uses the same underlying engine as the desktop app, so that documents look identical across the versions. But where did it come from, what happened in 2018, and how can you deploy it on your infrastructure?
[...]
This last development brought collaborative editing to LibreOffice Online, a feature which transforms the application into a state of the art cloud office suite – the first to natively support the ISO/IEC standard Open Document Format (ODF) with collaborative editing features.
The rendering fidelity of LibreOffice Online is equivalent to that of the desktop software, and interoperability matches that of LibreOffice thanks to the support of both standard and proprietary document formats. LibreOffice Online has been developed mainly by Collabora, a leading contributor to the LibreOffice codebase and community.
-
Azurely not! OpenVPN support and NetApp Files among new toys for Microsoft's cloud [Ed: Microsoft 'PR agent' Tim Anderson is 'selling' Azure again (and its takeover of FOSS)]
-
Android Pie kernel sources now available for the Motorola One Power, Moto G7, Redmi 7, and Redmi Y3
Android’s customizability is one of the reasons for its immense popularity and its open-source nature allows independent developers and enthusiasts to create tools that allow you to fine-tune the experience with Android devices. The public availability of kernel source code for specific devices plays a vital role in spurring the development of AOSP-based ROMs, official support for custom recoveries like TWRP, or custom kernels. Under GNU General Public License (GPL), manufacturers are compelled to share kernel sources for any Linux kernel used on their device so that the development community can benefit from them. With the growing awareness of the consumers, more and more companies are using early access to the kernel sources as a selling point. Xiaomi is among them and has now released the kernel sources for Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3, which were recently launched in India.
-
Lodestar
So, were you asked what you wanted to be when you grew up? Bet ya were. I'll also bet that most never saw what was coming either. Neither did I. It took me 50 years to "grow up." A person and a remarkable bit of computer code made it all possible.
There is a saying that many sport coaches share with their teams when trying to motivate them to a higher standard of performance.
There is no "I" in Team.
The obvious meaning that the letter i is not included in the spelling of the word team.
But the broader meaning implied is that one person's skills and accomplishments cannot accomplish nearly as much as an entire team or group of people. That a group of like-minded people can accomplish more than the individual, regardless of how talented or skilled one individual may be. As a younger man, I found that phrase inspirational. As an older man, I see the fallacy of that phrase...riddled with philosophical bullet holes and shallow of meaning in some cases.
That's not to say it's a completely false statement. In the military, the organization and skill of a team is paramount. Not only in accomplishing a given mission, but in keeping you alive or uninjured. In the most harrowing of predicaments, the guy on the right and left of you hold your life in their hands. So yeah, There may be no "I" in team, but never diminish the efforts and accomplishments of one individual. (S)he is capable of shaping history.
-
Russian developers present 30 million-ruble telephone with quantum encryption technology
The Russian technology company Infotex and the Center for Quantum Technologies at Moscow State University have announced the development of the ViPNet QSS Phone, Russia’s first telephone to feature quantum encryption technology.
Vedomosti reported that the ViPNet QSS is a stationary telephone that generates random keys for both of its users and then uses photons to exchange those keys. Because the quantum states of the photons are modified if any external measurement is applied to them, the security of the telephone’s connection is extremely reliable. However, the telephone cannot operate over a distance of more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).
-
‘It Makes a Hell of a Lot More Sense to Negotiate Sharing Technology, Rather Than Locking It Down’
To be generous to journalists, Donald Trump has introduced a new dimension to policy-making. In assessing his current trade war with China, for example, reporters are forced to consider: Does Trump believe, as he says, that tariffs imposed on Chinese goods are paid by the Chinese? Does he not know how tariffs work? Is he pretending not to know? Does it not matter, because he just wants to be seen to be “clashing with Beijing”? Which of these possibilities are China and other countries responding to? And will Fox air a show on Chinese checkers next week, and all of this changes? It’s not clear.
But the murk around the White House’s thinking is all the more reason for reporters to be as clear as possible in explaining the actual impacts on differently situated people of economic actions. Joining us now to help with that is Dean Baker, senior economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and author of the book Rigged, among other titles. He joins us now by phone from Utah. Welcome back to CounterSpin, Dean Baker.
-
Stateless and Dateless | LINUX Unplugged 303
We visit Intel to figure out what Clear Linux is all about and explain a few tricks that make it unique.
Plus Wes and Ell are back from KubeCon in Barcelona and return with some great news for open source.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 461 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
MediaTek 5G SoC to debut new Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77 chips
Arm unveiled a Cortex-A77 core with up to 20 percent better IPC performance over Cortex-A76 plus a faster new Mali-G77 GPU. MediaTek is combining both chips with its Helio M70 modem for a 7nm “5G SoC.” Just before Intel launched its 10nm 10th Gen Ice Lake processors at Computex, Arm revealed yet another high-end Cortex-A design and new Mali GPU. The Cortex-A77 is a faster variant of the Cortex-A76 while the Mali-G77 updates the Mali-G76, which like the -A76 was announced a year ago. The chip designer also released more details on its Arm ML machine learning processor. Following Arm’s announcement, MediaTek announced the first SoC to use the Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77 (see farther below).
GNU/Linux on Desktops for Kids, Freedom Lovers, and for Russia
Red Hat and Fedora: Red Hat Satellite, CRI-O and Podman, EPEL Proposal, Outreachy, NeuroFedora and Cockpit
Recent comments
11 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago