Programming: GCC, PHP, Python, Java and More
-
A short primer on assemblers, compilers, and interpreters
In the early days of computing, hardware was expensive and programmers were cheap. In fact, programmers were so cheap they weren't even called "programmers" and were in fact usually mathematicians or electrical engineers. Early computers were used to solve complex mathematical problems quickly, so mathematicians were a natural fit for the job of "programming."
-
Creating a Source-to-Image build pipeline in OKD
-
PHP7 - Fix incompatibility errors like: Parse error: syntax error, unexpected new (T_NEW) in file.php on line...
-
Open-Source Compiler Support Starts Riding Down For Intel's Sapphire Rapids
Intel's Sapphire Rapids is the Icelake successor not looking to be released until 2021 but thankfully the open-source compiler support is already seeing initial work on enabling the new instruction set extensions.
This week the first new instruction set additions have landed into both the GCC and LLVM compilers for bits being introduced with Sapphire Rapids. The main addition is ENQCMD, an instruction disclosed by this month's architecture instruction set extensions programming reference guide.
-
2018 in review!
The Python Ambassador program helps further the PSF's mission with the help of local Pythonistas. The goal is to perform local outreach and introduce Python to areas where it may not exist yet. In March 2018, the board approved expanding our Python Ambassador program to include East Africa. Kato Joshua and the Afrodjango Initiative have been doing great outreach in universities in Uganda, Rwanda, and Kenya.
In a general overview, $324,000 was paid in grants last year to recipients in 51 different countries. We awarded $59,804 more in grants in 2018 than 2017. That's a 22.6% increase for global community support.
-
Community-driven open source and funded development
If you talk to someone about supporting an open source project, in particular a well-known one that they rely on (e.g. NumPy, Jupyter, Pandas), they're often willing to listen and help. What you quickly learn though is that they want to know in some detail what will be done with the funds provided. This is true not only for companies, but also for individuals. In addition, companies will likely want a written agreement and some form of reporting about the progress of the work. To meet this need we came up with community work orders (CWOs) - agreements that outline what work will be done on a project (implementing new features, release management, improving documentation, etc.) and outlining a reporting mechanism. What makes a CWO different from a consulting contract?
[...]
A few years ago the number of projects in the PyData ecosystem that had a roadmap was at or very close to zero. That's slowly starting to change. At last years' NumFOCUS Summit, Brian Granger and I led a session on roadmaps, to share experiences and best practices in writing roadmaps. In preparation for that session I surveyed the roadmaps of all NumFOCUS projects. About half the projects had a roadmap, and of those roadmap again about half was outdated or very incomplete. So eight months ago only 25% of projects had a good roadmap, today it's probably a little higher. That's not a lot if we want to find roadmap items as conversation starters for all projects we're interested in. Luckily we can talk to project maintainers and get a few big ticket items from them (in most cases) that we can use instead.
Here's the idea: we look at a project roadmap, take a couple of ideas that we think are most likely to be of interest to a company, put those on a brochure, and let our sales team take it from there to use (to support a conversation, generate some initial interest, provide an overview of the breadth of our interests and capabilities at Quansight Labs, etc.). Here's what that currently looks like:
-
Oracle Is Aiming To Contribute An eBPF Backend To The GCC 10 Compiler
While Oracle has control of DTrace following their acquisition of Sun Microsystems, it turns out Oracle developers are quite interested in adding eBPF support to the GNU toolchain with GCC support as an alternative to the LLVM-focused path currently relied upon for targeting this in-kernel Linux virtual machine.
Last week I wrote about GNU Binutils seeing eBPF support for this modern and increasingly popular VM solution within the Linux kernel. That's not all Oracle is looking to contribute on the eBPF front but is also working on a GCC compiler back-end.
-
Pivotal adds OpenJDK support to Spring in response to 'concerns' around Oracle's Java
Pivotal, developer of the open-source Spring Framework for Java, has confirmed official support for OpenJDK to address "questions in the community" about changes to the way Oracle Java SE is distributed and supported.
"Many companies and enterprises are scrambling trying to understand their options around support of their application investments," said Ryan Morgan, Pivotal's veep of enineering for the Application Platform group.
The Spring Framework, originally developed in 2002 by Rod Johnson as a lightweight alternative to Enterprise JavaBeans (server-side Java components), remains popular for business applications, more than 15 years after its 1.0 release in March 2004. Johnson's company SpringSource was acquired by VMware in 2009 and the business moved to Pivotal Software when the outfit was formed by VMware and EMC in 2012.
-
No2Pads, a simple Notepad clone
-
First steps with Qt Creator
-
Test and Code: 76: TDD: Don’t be afraid of Test-Driven Development - Chris May
-
Powering up python as a data analysis platform
-
Angular 8 Tutorial: Learn Angular 8 from Scratch
-
Speeding up Python code using multithreading
-
Falsehoods Programmers Believe About Search
Search is a deceptively complex field, where competence is hard-won through training, practice, and experience. The list stands at a total of 105 falsehoods. I couldn’t mash up the ole 99-problems meme with this to cull 6 unworthy items, because they are all worthy. I will leave you with that brief introduction and, of course, the list: [...]
-
Accessing UNIX sockets remotely from .NET
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 504 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Programming: GCC, PHP, Python, Java and More
today's howtos
5 best Gnome-based Linux distributions to check out
Gnome (AKA Gnome 3 or Gnome Shell) is the third iteration of the Gnome desktop environment. Its user-interface is split into a panel at the top, and a favorites dock on the left. Gnome is currently the most popular Linux desktop environment, and most major Linux distributions ship with it as the primary user-interface. In the Linux world, many people are using Gnome as it is modern, and often the default choice. Even though it remains the most popular desktop on Linux, some Linux OSes do Gnome better than others. So, here are the 5 best Gnome-based Linux OSes to check out!
Recent comments
3 min 15 sec ago
48 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 6 sec ago
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago