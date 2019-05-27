Software: Calibre, Curl, Lighttpd and More
Calibre 3.43 (ebook manager) Released With Numerous Bug fixes
calibre is a powerful and easy to use e-book manager. It’s free and open source application.
It’ll allow you to do nearly everything and it takes things a step beyond normal e-book software.
If you would like to learn about Calibre, refer the following link.
Daniel Stenberg: curl: 3K forks [Ed: There may be a lot more. Stop promoting the fiction that only Microsoft can control the narrative of FOSS because it bought GiThub for EEE.]
This pops up just a little over three years since we reached our first 1,000 forks. Also, 10,000 stars no too long ago.
Lighttpd 1.4.54 Released with Performance Enhancements and Bug fixes
Lighttpd is a high speed web server, which is designed and optimized for high performance environments. It scales several times better with the same hardware compared with other web servers.
If you would like to learn and test Lighttpd, refer the following link.
Chrome & Noscript - It's finally here
I both like and dislike this development. Being part of an exclusive club felt ... well, exclusive. Now that Chrome users also get Noscript, I fear Firefox could become even less relevant than it used to be. WebExtensions didn't help it grow, they just gave skeptics an easy way out. And we actually need a strong Firefox, because otherwise, the future of the Web won't be that marvelous. Remember 2003? On the other hand, with proposed changes in Chrome adblocking, there's almost cosmic balance in the browser scene. Still, remember 2003?
Philosophy aside, Noscript for Chrome works as intended - fast, lean, simple to use and configure, and it sanitizes the pages from so much nonsense you can't believe what the modern Internet is like until you get to see the difference. You also benefit from some extra security and privacy too. All in all, a good day for Chrome users. But is this a cataclysmic turning point for the wider Web? Maybe. Maybe not so dramatic. Then again, this also gives us fearful Firefox users some hope. If Firefox ever disappears, we will still be able to use Chrome in a more controlled way. I wouldn't want the first eventuality to happen, but if it does, having extra options is always good. We shall see what happens.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8.1 Released
Next week will mark 11 years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 (and 15 years since the start of Phoronix.com) while out today is version 8.8.1 for our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software.
Blockchain 2.0 – EOS.IO Is Building Infrastructure For Developing DApps [Part 13]
When a blockchain startup makes over $4 billion through an ICO without having a product or service to show for it, that is newsworthy. It becomes clear at this point that people invested these billions on this project because it seemed to promise a lot. This post will seek to demystify this mystical and seemingly powerful platform.
EOS.IO is a blockchain platform that aims to develop standardized infrastructure including an application protocol and operating system for developing DApps (distributed applications). Block.one the lead developer and investor in the project envisions EOS.IO as the world’s’ first distributed operating system providing a developing environment for decentralized applications. The system is meant to mirror a real computer by simulating hardware such as its CPUs, GPUs, and even RAM, apart from the obvious storage solutions courtesy of the blockchain database system.
538 reads
