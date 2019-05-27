Testing in the Yocto Project
The ever-increasing complexity of the software stacks we work with has given testing an important role. There was a recent intersection between the automated testing being done by the Yocto Project (YP) and a bug introduced into the Linux kernel that gives some insight into what the future holds and the potential available with this kind of testing.
YP provides a way of building and maintaining customized Linux distribution; most distributions are one specific binary build, or a small set of such builds, but the output from YP depends on how you configure it. That raises some interesting testing challenges and the key to that is automation. The YP's build processes are all automated and its test infrastructure can build compilers, binaries, packages, and then images, for four principal architectures (ARM, MIPS, PowerPC, and x86) in 32- and 64-bit variants, and for multiple C libraries, init systems, and software stacks (no-X11, X11/GTK+, Wayland, etc.). It can then build and boot-test them all under QEMU, which takes around six hours if everything needs to be rebuilt; that can drop to under two hours if there are a lot of hits in the prebuilt-object cache.
Not content with that, YP has been adding support for running the test suites that many open-source projects include on a regular and automated basis. These are referred to as packaged tests or "ptests" within the project. For example, a ptest might be what would run if you did "make check" in the source directory for the given piece of software, but packaged up to be able to run on the target. There are many challenges in packaging these up into entities that can run standalone on a cross-platform target and parsing the output into a standard format suited to automation. But YP has a standard for the output and the installed location of these tests, so they can be discovered and run.
While all architectures are boot-tested under QEMU, and those tests are run on batches of commits before they're merged into YP, right now only architectures with KVM acceleration have the ptests run. Also, the ptests are run less regularly due to the time they take (3.5 hours). This means ptests are currently run on 64-bit x86 a few times a week and aarch64 is in testing using ARM server hardware.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 519 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Mozilla, GCHQ, Compliance and Misconfigurations
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, TFIR and The Linux Link Tech Show
China Prepares To Drop Microsoft Windows -- Blames U.S. Hacking Threat
First there have been the drafting of cybersecurity regulations that could see U.S. technology imports blocked on national security grounds. Now comes the news, first broken online by the Epoch Times this week, that China is preparing to replace the Windows operating system with an alternative that is being developed within China in order to "prevent the United States from hacking into China's military network." Quoting a report from a Canadian military print publication called Kanwa Asian Defence, the Epoch Times revealed how the Internet Security Information Leadership Group (ISILG) in China has been created in order to replace Windows, and the UNIX system, used by the Chinese military. The ISILG is part of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and falls directly under the control of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This would make a lot of sense given that the United States Cyber Command was similarly formed to provide a separation between network security and national security groups. I can certainly see how the technology environment has turned toxic at a national security level for countries on both sides of the East-West divide. While the West has become increasingly hostile towards Huawei, Chinese attention has been focused on networking technology made in the West. The Kanwa report talks of the ISILG believing that German-developed programmable logic controllers used in much of the Chinese industrial sector posing risks to national security. Starting with the Edward Snowden NSA document leaks back in 2013 and bolstered by the Shadow Brokers group releasing NSA-developed malware more recently, China fears that U.S. intelligence agencies have the necessary tools to easily hack into operating systems such as Windows, and UNIX or Linux for that matter, and spy on Chinese military secrets. The irony of a nation state oft-associated with cyber-attacks on Western targets, both in the business and government spheres, blaming the U.S. hacking capability for the need to develop a custom OS is not lost on me.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago