Kernel Articles in LWN (Outside Paywall Today)
-
Supporting the UFS turbo-write mode.
-
Filesystems for zoned block devices.
-
Filesystems and crash resistance.
-
Asynchronous fsync().
-
Lazy file reflink.
-
Transparent huge pages for filesystems.
-
The rest of the 5.2 merge window
By the time Linus Torvalds released the 5.2-rc1 kernel prepatch and closed the merge window for this development cycle, 12,064 non-merge changesets had been pulled into the mainline repository — about 3,700 since our summary of the first "half" was written. Thus, as predicted, the rate of change did slow during the latter part of the merge window. That does not mean that no significant changes have been merged, though; read on for a summary of what else has been merged for 5.2.
-
Telling the scheduler about thermal pressure
Even with radiators and fans, a system's CPUs can overheat. When that happens, the kernel's thermal governor will cap the maximum frequency of that CPU to allow it to cool. The scheduler, however, is not aware that the CPU's capacity has changed; it may schedule more work than optimal in the current conditions, leading to a performance degradation. Recently, Thara Gopinath did some research and posted a patch set to address this problem. The solution adds an interface to inform the scheduler about thermal events so that it can assign tasks better and thus improve the overall system performance.
The thermal framework in Linux includes a number of elements, including the thermal governor. Its task is to manage the temperature of the system's thermal zones, keeping it within an acceptable range while maintaining good performance (an overview of the thermal framework can be found in this slide set [PDF]). There are a number of thermal governors that can be found in the drivers/thermal/ subdirectory of the kernel tree. If the CPU overheats, the governor may cap the maximum frequency of that CPU, meaning that the processing capacity of the CPU gets reduced too.
The CPU capacity in the scheduler is a value representing the ability of a specific CPU to process tasks (interested readers can find more information in this article). The capacities of the CPUs in a system may vary, especially on architectures like big.LITTLE. The scheduler knows (at least it assumes it knows) how much work can be done on each CPU; it uses that information to balance the task load across the system. If the information the scheduler has on what a given CPU can do is inaccurate because of thermal events (or any other frequency capping), it is likely to put too much work onto that CPU.
Gopinath introduces a term that is useful when talking about this kind of event: "thermal pressure", which is the difference between the maximum processing capacity of a CPU and the currently available capacity, which may be reduced by overheating events. Gopinath explained in the patch set cover letter that the raw thermal pressure is hard to observe and that there is a delay between the capping of the frequency and the scheduler taking it into account. Because of this, the proposal is to use a weighted average over time, where the weight corresponds to the amount of time the maximum frequency was capped.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 521 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Mozilla, GCHQ, Compliance and Misconfigurations
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, TFIR and The Linux Link Tech Show
China Prepares To Drop Microsoft Windows -- Blames U.S. Hacking Threat
First there have been the drafting of cybersecurity regulations that could see U.S. technology imports blocked on national security grounds. Now comes the news, first broken online by the Epoch Times this week, that China is preparing to replace the Windows operating system with an alternative that is being developed within China in order to "prevent the United States from hacking into China's military network." Quoting a report from a Canadian military print publication called Kanwa Asian Defence, the Epoch Times revealed how the Internet Security Information Leadership Group (ISILG) in China has been created in order to replace Windows, and the UNIX system, used by the Chinese military. The ISILG is part of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and falls directly under the control of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This would make a lot of sense given that the United States Cyber Command was similarly formed to provide a separation between network security and national security groups. I can certainly see how the technology environment has turned toxic at a national security level for countries on both sides of the East-West divide. While the West has become increasingly hostile towards Huawei, Chinese attention has been focused on networking technology made in the West. The Kanwa report talks of the ISILG believing that German-developed programmable logic controllers used in much of the Chinese industrial sector posing risks to national security. Starting with the Edward Snowden NSA document leaks back in 2013 and bolstered by the Shadow Brokers group releasing NSA-developed malware more recently, China fears that U.S. intelligence agencies have the necessary tools to easily hack into operating systems such as Windows, and UNIX or Linux for that matter, and spy on Chinese military secrets. The irony of a nation state oft-associated with cyber-attacks on Western targets, both in the business and government spheres, blaming the U.S. hacking capability for the need to develop a custom OS is not lost on me.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago