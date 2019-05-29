Today in Techrights
- GNU/Linux in 2019 and GNU/Linux in 2009 Face Entirely Different Worlds (and Challenges)
- Index Pages for Over 25,000 Blog Posts/Articles
- British Patent Courts Continue to Expose the Collapse in Quality of European Patents
- António Campinos Didn’t Even Last a Year
- Links 30/5/2019: China to Drop Microsoft Windows, Dell ‘Advertises’ GNU/Linux
Organizing time on Plasma Mobile
About a year ago the phabricator tasks of Plasma Mobile were extensively revamped. We tried to make clear the objective of each task, providing helpful resources and facilitating onboarding. Looking at the features needed to reach the “Plasma Mobile 1.0” milestone, the calendar application was sticking out. So, Calindori was born (even though this name was coined some months later). Build on top of Qt Quick and Kirigami and following -or trying to follow- the KDE human interface guidelines, the whole point of Calindori is to help users manage their time. Through a clean user interface, it aims to offer the users an intuitive way to accomplish their tasks.
Programming: GNU/CLI, Python and Qt/C++
today's howtos
5 best KDE-based Linux distributions to try out
The KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment is a traditional, modern interface that is similar to Microsoft Windows. It’s currently the 5 iteration of the desktop, and ships on all major Linux operating systems, as well as BSD and other Unix-based OSes. In the Linux community, many distributions choose to ship KDE Plasma 5 as their primary desktop. That said, some do it better than others. In this list, we’ll show you the best KDE-based distros to use, and how to get your hands on them. So, here are the 5 KDE-based Linux distributions to try out!
