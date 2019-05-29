Security and DRM
Email users hit by increase in phishing attacks: report
Cyber criminals continue to use email as a primary vehicle to steal data and deliver advanced threats, according to one security firm which reveals that phishing attacks targeting email users were the most prominent type of cyber attack globally in 2018.
Advanced Linux backdoor found in the wild escaped AV detection [Ed: Not a "Linux" issue but an issue elsewhere (something that runs on it, leaving it vulnerable)]
How DRM has permitted Google to have an "open source" browser that is still under its exclusive control
A year ago, Benjamin "Mako" Hill gave a groundbreaking lecture explaining how Big Tech companies had managed to monopolize all the benefits of free software licenses, using a combination of dirty tricks to ensure that the tools that were nominally owned by no one and licensed under free and open terms nevertheless remained under their control, so that the contributions that software developers made to "open" projects ended up benefiting big companies without big companies having to return the favor.
Mako was focused on the ways that "software as a service" subverted free/open software licenses, but just as pernicious is "digital rights management" (DRM), [...]
Google’s Chrome Becomes Web ‘Gatekeeper’ and Rivals Complain
“Chrome has become spyware,’’ said Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and the current CEO of Brave Software Inc.
Brave offers a browser that blocks ads and web tracking software, and it is developing a system that pays users small amounts when they visit certain sites. This could upend the internet advertising business. The only catch is that the Brave browser is built on Chromium.
Eich said it’s a trade-off he’s willing to make. Building a browser from scratch is a gargantuan task. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Brave on Google’s ocean.
In August 2017, Netflix suddenly stopped working on Brave’s browser. After a flurry of emails, Brave Chief Technology Officer Brian Bondy discovered that a Google update had changed the way Netflix used Widevine -- the same tool Maddock was trying to get permission from Google to use. Brave hadn’t been told about the changes, so its browser broke when users visited Netflix online. It took over two weeks to fix the problem.
