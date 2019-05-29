Games: Mono Trap Unity, Cultist Simulator, GOG, Marble It Up! and PUBG Scare
Unity have now properly announced Linux support for the Unity Editor
After releasing Unity 2019.1 back in April, it was mentioned that the Unity Editor for Linux was moving on from experimental status and now it's very much official.
On the official Unity Blog today, a post appeared titled "Announcing the Unity Editor for Linux". What's really interesting, is that the Unity team say they're doing this due to increasing demand in the "Film and Automotive, Transportation, and Manufacturing (ATM) industries". While it's now only in "preview", they made it clear their plan is for full official support by Unity 2019.3.
Cultist Simulator Priest & Ghoul DLCs out along with a new full edition, plus BOOK OF HOURS announced
Weather Factory have today released the final set of DLC for Cultist Simulator, their crazy roguelike narrative card game. Along with a new Anthology Edition that includes everything! Additionally, their next game BOOK OF HOURS has been announced.
The GOG 'Summer Sale Festival' is live with a ton of games discounted
For those of you who prefer to shop on the GOG side of the fence, their Summer Sale Festival is now officially live and there's a lot of good stuff cheaper.
The dev of "Marble It Up!" had intriguing words to say about the native vs Steam Play argument for a Linux version
Now and then I come across a game on Steam where I ask in the Steam forum about possible Linux support, Marble It Up! Is one such game but the developer has decided to let Valve handle it with Steam Play.
I’ll get something out of the way first: I think Steam Play is great, I do use it but I appreciate it’s a complicated subject for many reasons and some people don’t want to use it. This is meant to highlight some issues facing future Linux support as a gaming platform and as a talking point. Now, onto the topic at hand…
After the developer suggested the use of Steam Play, one user said “OK but that's not Linux support” and mentioned how they won’t buy it for that. This seems to have caused this particular developer to go on a little rant, where they gave some reasons why.
“Steam Beta includes Proton out of box. I guess technically the game is not Linux native but if you can play it with one click, I'm not sure there's a lot to argue about. You can refund it no questions asked. I think you'll like the game and there is no risk to you. Why not try it?”
16-Year-Old Indian Boy Dies After Playing PUBG For Straight 6 Hours
layerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or popularly known as PUBG, is a famous battle royale game, that has faced severe criticism in India to the extent that the government imposed a ban on the game in a few states. The ban seems just as another boy has died because of the game.
Organizing time on Plasma Mobile
About a year ago the phabricator tasks of Plasma Mobile were extensively revamped. We tried to make clear the objective of each task, providing helpful resources and facilitating onboarding. Looking at the features needed to reach the “Plasma Mobile 1.0” milestone, the calendar application was sticking out. So, Calindori was born (even though this name was coined some months later). Build on top of Qt Quick and Kirigami and following -or trying to follow- the KDE human interface guidelines, the whole point of Calindori is to help users manage their time. Through a clean user interface, it aims to offer the users an intuitive way to accomplish their tasks.
Programming: GNU/CLI, Python and Qt/C++
today's howtos
5 best KDE-based Linux distributions to try out
The KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment is a traditional, modern interface that is similar to Microsoft Windows. It’s currently the 5 iteration of the desktop, and ships on all major Linux operating systems, as well as BSD and other Unix-based OSes. In the Linux community, many distributions choose to ship KDE Plasma 5 as their primary desktop. That said, some do it better than others. In this list, we’ll show you the best KDE-based distros to use, and how to get your hands on them. So, here are the 5 KDE-based Linux distributions to try out!
Unity Tech Formally Announces Their New Unity Editor For Linux
