Games: Mono Trap Unity, Cultist Simulator, GOG, Marble It Up! and PUBG Scare

Gaming
  • Unity have now properly announced Linux support for the Unity Editor

    After releasing Unity 2019.1 back in April, it was mentioned that the Unity Editor for Linux was moving on from experimental status and now it's very much official.

    On the official Unity Blog today, a post appeared titled "Announcing the Unity Editor for Linux". What's really interesting, is that the Unity team say they're doing this due to increasing demand in the "Film and Automotive, Transportation, and Manufacturing (ATM) industries". While it's now only in "preview", they made it clear their plan is for full official support by Unity 2019.3.

  • Cultist Simulator Priest & Ghoul DLCs out along with a new full edition, plus BOOK OF HOURS announced

    Weather Factory have today released the final set of DLC for Cultist Simulator, their crazy roguelike narrative card game. Along with a new Anthology Edition that includes everything! Additionally, their next game BOOK OF HOURS has been announced.

  • The GOG 'Summer Sale Festival' is live with a ton of games discounted

    For those of you who prefer to shop on the GOG side of the fence, their Summer Sale Festival is now officially live and there's a lot of good stuff cheaper.

  • The dev of "Marble It Up!" had intriguing words to say about the native vs Steam Play argument for a Linux version

    Now and then I come across a game on Steam where I ask in the Steam forum about possible Linux support, Marble It Up! Is one such game but the developer has decided to let Valve handle it with Steam Play.

    I’ll get something out of the way first: I think Steam Play is great, I do use it but I appreciate it’s a complicated subject for many reasons and some people don’t want to use it. This is meant to highlight some issues facing future Linux support as a gaming platform and as a talking point. Now, onto the topic at hand…

    After the developer suggested the use of Steam Play, one user said “OK but that's not Linux support” and mentioned how they won’t buy it for that. This seems to have caused this particular developer to go on a little rant, where they gave some reasons why.

    “Steam Beta includes Proton out of box. I guess technically the game is not Linux native but if you can play it with one click, I'm not sure there's a lot to argue about. You can refund it no questions asked. I think you'll like the game and there is no risk to you. Why not try it?”

  • 16-Year-Old Indian Boy Dies After Playing PUBG For Straight 6 Hours

    layerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or popularly known as PUBG, is a famous battle royale game, that has faced severe criticism in India to the extent that the government imposed a ban on the game in a few states. The ban seems just as another boy has died because of the game.

Organizing time on Plasma Mobile

About a year ago the phabricator tasks of Plasma Mobile were extensively revamped. We tried to make clear the objective of each task, providing helpful resources and facilitating onboarding. Looking at the features needed to reach the “Plasma Mobile 1.0” milestone, the calendar application was sticking out. So, Calindori was born (even though this name was coined some months later). Build on top of Qt Quick and Kirigami and following -or trying to follow- the KDE human interface guidelines, the whole point of Calindori is to help users manage their time. Through a clean user interface, it aims to offer the users an intuitive way to accomplish their tasks. Read more

Programming: GNU/CLI, Python and Qt/C++

  • Best Free Books to Learn about Awk
    Awk is a versatile programming language designed for pattern scanning and processing language and often used as a data extraction and reporting tool. It’s an excellent filter and report writer. It’s a standard feature of most Unix-like operating systems. Awk is small, fast, simple, and has a clean comprehensible C-like input language. It has robust programming constructs including if/else, while, do/while and for C-style and array iteration. The name awk comes from the initials of its designers: Alfred V. Aho, Peter J. Weinberger, and Brian W. Kernighan. The original version of awk was written in 1977 at AT&T Bell Laboratories.
  • Filter the output of a file continously using tail and grep
  • Growing the Cookbook's "broken" function
  • Learn Python with these awesome resources
  • Wing Python IDE 7.0.3 - May 30, 2019
    Wing 7.0.3 has been released. This is a minor release that includes the following fixes and improvements... [...] Wing 7 introduces an improved code warnings and code quality inspection system that includes built-in error detection and tight integration with Pylint, pep8, and mypy. This release also adds a new data frame and array viewer, a MATLAB keyboard personality, easy inline debug data display with Shift-Space, improved stack data display, support for PEP 3134 chained exceptions, callouts for search and other code navigation features, four new color palettes, improved bookmarking, a high-level configuration menu, magnified presentation mode, a new update manager, stepping over import internals, simplified remote agent installation, and much more.
  • Using std::unique_ptr with Qt
  • MacOS Mojave Dark Mode Support in PyQt 5.12.2
  • HI KDE, HI GSOC 2019
    On this summer I’m working with the KDE community by participating the “Google Summer of Code” Program. My main goal during GSOC period is making a markdown view, WYSIWIG editor using C++ and Qt.

today's howtos

5 best KDE-based Linux distributions to try out

The KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment is a traditional, modern interface that is similar to Microsoft Windows. It’s currently the 5 iteration of the desktop, and ships on all major Linux operating systems, as well as BSD and other Unix-based OSes. In the Linux community, many distributions choose to ship KDE Plasma 5 as their primary desktop. That said, some do it better than others. In this list, we’ll show you the best KDE-based distros to use, and how to get your hands on them. So, here are the 5 KDE-based Linux distributions to try out! Read more

