Games: Space Mercs, Slime Rancher, The Colonist, Doom, Breaking Ground Expansion, Godhood
-
Space Mercs, the arcade space combat game from Bearded Giant Games now has a demo up
Developed as part of the "Linux First Initiative" from Bearded Giant Games, Linux is a true first-class citizen for the arcade space combat game Space Mercs.
-
Slime Rancher is getting another big free expansion soon, plus a sweet looking cosmetic DLC
Slime Rancher remains as one of the sweetest games available on Linux and it's getting bigger again next month.
Monomi Park has announced Viktor's Experimental Update, which is going to be released free for everyone on June 18th and it sounds quite amusing. You will need to help Viktor Humphries capture some glitches, which have taken on the form of slimes in his simulated reality. You will need to be fast, as this simulation degrades over time and the more you catch the better your rewards will be.
-
Settlement building game The Colonists has officially released for Linux
Love building up a city and watching it all come to life? Good news for you then, as The Colonists has now been released for Linux. Set in the far future, you follow a group of self-replicating robots that have escaped from Earth. As they search for somewhere to call home, they're also trying to achieve their dream goal: to become human.
-
SIGIL, the free Doom "Megawad" from Romero Games is out now
Romero Games have now released the big free content pack for classic Doom, which can be run on Linux quite easily.
-
Kerbal Space Program's huge Breaking Ground Expansion is out ready for you to do some science
Are you ready to do some science?! Kerbal Space Program's rather large Breaking Ground Expansion is now out.
This expansion will see you land on the surface of various celestial bodies, deploy your tools like a central station, booster antenna, solar panel, weather station, active seismometer and more and begin doing some serious science. The task where you actually have to smash something into the ground particularly sounds like fun, especially as it's the one thing in KSP I'm actually good at.
-
Abbey Games to launch 'Godhood' in Early Access on July 10th, looking real good
Abbey Games (Renowned Explorers, Reus) are getting ready to launch their new strategy sim Godhood, with it now having a release date set for July 10th. As a reminder, they delayed the Early Access release originally and they mentioned the good news about the delay is that it would see same-day Linux support!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hello Again, Linux
Prior to 2006, I had used only Windows. Around that time, there was a lot of anxiety about its upcoming successor to Windows XP, which at the time was code-named Project Longhorn. My colleagues and I all were dreading it. So, rather than go through all that trouble, I switched to Linux. However, my first experience with Linux was not great. Although 2006 was The Year of the Linux Desktop (I saw headlines on Digg proclaiming it almost every day), I quickly learned, right after wiping my brand-new laptop's hard drive to make way for Fedora, that maybe it wasn't quite The Year of the Linux Laptop. After a desperate and miserable weekend, I finally got my wireless card working, but that initial trauma left me leery. So, about a year later, when I decided to quit my job and try the digital nomad freelance thing, I bought a MacBook. A day spent hunting down driver files or recompiling my kernel was a day not making money. I needed the assurance and convenience Apple was selling. And it proved a great investment. During the next decade, I dabbled with Linux. Every year seemed to be The Year of the Linux Desktop—the real one, at last—so on my desktop at work (freelancing wasn't fun for long), I installed Ubuntu, then Debian, then FreeBSD. An article in this journal introduced me to tiling window managers in general and DWM in particular. The first time I felt something like disappointment with my MacBook was after using DWM on Debian for the first time. Through the years, as my MacBook's hardware failures became increasingly inconvenient, and as my personal preference in software shifted from big beautiful graphical applications to small command-line programs, Linux started to look much more appealing. And, Linux's hardware compatibility had expanded—companies had even started selling laptops with Linux already installed—so I felt reasonably sure I wouldn't need to waste another weekend struggling with a broken wireless connection or risk frying my monitor with a misconfigured Xorg.conf.
Security: Patches, Holes, 2FA, Linux FUD, Fedora 28 EoL and More
Kernel: Linux and EFI, Qualcomm Adreno 540 Support, AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
A beginner's guide to Silverblue
At Red Hat Summit 2019, I became fascinated with Fedora Silverblue, an immutable (i.e., unchangeable) variant of Fedora Workstation that primarily uses Flatpak to install apps. I've used Fedora for nearly three years (and Linux for about 22 years) and recently upgraded my machines (home and work) to Fedora 30. But I liked the idea of an immutable desktop and resolved to try it out when I got home. According to the Fedora Silverblue User Guide: "Fedora Silverblue is an immutable desktop operating system. It aims to be extremely stable and reliable. It also aims to be an excellent platform for developers and for those using container-focused workflows." The day I returned from Red Hat Summit, I downloaded the latest image of Silverblue from the main Silverblue website. I burned it to a USB drive (do you really "burn" to a USB drive?) and tried to install it. The process failed, but I was jet-lagged, so I headed to bed suspecting that the problem might lie with the USB drive—I've found that about 50% of USB drives have problems when you try to install Linux from them. I woke up early (jet lag still), found a new USB drive, and tried again. Also: PHP version 7.1.30, 7.2.19 and 7.3.6
X4: Foundations
Massive Update for X4: Foundations Adds Linux Support, New Ships, Eye-Tracking