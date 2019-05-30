Kernel: Linux and EFI, Qualcomm Adreno 540 Support, AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
-
Linux Continues Prepping EFI Special Purpose Memory Support
EFI Special Memory (EFI_MEM_SP) succeeds the earlier ACPI HMAT (Heterogeneous Memory Attribute Table) for indicating if a memory pool is general purpose memory or intended for application-specific usage. If it is and the kernel obeys this new attribute, the kernel will avoid allocating to that region and reserve it for use by applications specifically looking for this specialized memory. For the most part it's intended for cases like HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) on a chip that may be addressable by the system itself but given its performance heuristics and limited capacity should be reserved for application-specific purposes rather than inadvertently being used by the kernel for mundane memory storage.
-
Qualcomm Adreno 540 Support Prepped For Open-Source Linux Kernel Graphics Driver
Support for Qualcomm's Adreno 540 series display/graphics could potentially be on the table for the Linux 5.3 kernel series. Patches are at least being reviewed for this A540 open-source support.
Jeffrey Hugo of the Qualcomm-aligned Code Aurora posted on Wednesday their latest patches on A540 enablement as found in the MSM8998 SoC. These patches are enough to get the MSM DRM/KMS driver lighting up for the Adreno 540 hardware though some user-space bits for the Mesa Freedreno/Turnip drivers might still be needed.
-
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
As I've been saying for weeks now since the initial AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end support was posted and based upon the release cadences for the various projects: AMD's next-gen "Navi" GPU support is likely to come with Linux 5.3 and Mesa 19.2. That's now been further firmed up and does appear AMD will be posting those kernel and Mesa/OpenGL driver changes in early to mid June for meeting those release windows.
-
