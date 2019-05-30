today's howtos and programming leftovers
Linux Uptime Command With Usage Examples
Filter the output of a file continously using tail and grep
A Week of Python
Ok. Time to be a bit honest.
As you folks know, I have been trying to learn programming using Python since June 2017, when I joined the 10th cohort of DGPLUG’s Summer Training.
And time and again, I have failed.
Not just with programming, but with most other projects I tried to do.
At the end of my rope, I decided to just quit everything and considered (very seriously) a return to my old stressful career, thinking maybe that is all there is for me.
Two people saved me.
The first one was Kushal Das.
The man was absolutely bull headed about me being in the right place and that if I could do this.
Compiler Support Getting Wired Up For AVX-512 VP2INTERSECT
AVX-512 is being further extended with future Intel CPUs. LLVM Clang is now the first open-source compiler seeing support for Tiger Lake's VP2INTERSECT instructions.
Yesterday I wrote about initial compiler support landing for Intel's Sapphire Rapids Icelake successor with the new Enqueue Stores "ENQCMD" seeing support in both LLVM and GCC. Waking up this morning, attention turned to AVX-512 VP2INTERSECT and that support has made it first into LLVM/Clang while no GCC support at the time of writing but it can't be far behind.
PyData EuroPython 2019
The PyData track will be part of EuroPython 2019, so you won’t need to buy an extra ticket to attend.
The PyData track is run in cooperation with NumFocus.
Distros News: DistroWatch Turns 18, GParted Live 1.0.0 Has a Bugfix Release and QtFM Comes to Sparky
Intel's Open-Source SVT-AV1 Video Encoder Ends May With Another Performance Boos
It's been very fascinating to watch the speed improvements of Intel's SVT-AV1 open-source AV1 video encoder since in February when being made aware of Intel's new SVT video projects. The SVT-AV1 project is ending out May with another step-up in performance for what is already one of the fastest CPU-based AV1 video encoders. It was just in mid-May that SVT-AV1 0.5 was released while since then the Intel open-source developers have remained busy working on more improvements. Also: Intel’s NUC Compute Element is an internal variant of discontinued Compute Card
Hello Again, Linux
Prior to 2006, I had used only Windows. Around that time, there was a lot of anxiety about its upcoming successor to Windows XP, which at the time was code-named Project Longhorn. My colleagues and I all were dreading it. So, rather than go through all that trouble, I switched to Linux. However, my first experience with Linux was not great. Although 2006 was The Year of the Linux Desktop (I saw headlines on Digg proclaiming it almost every day), I quickly learned, right after wiping my brand-new laptop's hard drive to make way for Fedora, that maybe it wasn't quite The Year of the Linux Laptop. After a desperate and miserable weekend, I finally got my wireless card working, but that initial trauma left me leery. So, about a year later, when I decided to quit my job and try the digital nomad freelance thing, I bought a MacBook. A day spent hunting down driver files or recompiling my kernel was a day not making money. I needed the assurance and convenience Apple was selling. And it proved a great investment. During the next decade, I dabbled with Linux. Every year seemed to be The Year of the Linux Desktop—the real one, at last—so on my desktop at work (freelancing wasn't fun for long), I installed Ubuntu, then Debian, then FreeBSD. An article in this journal introduced me to tiling window managers in general and DWM in particular. The first time I felt something like disappointment with my MacBook was after using DWM on Debian for the first time. Through the years, as my MacBook's hardware failures became increasingly inconvenient, and as my personal preference in software shifted from big beautiful graphical applications to small command-line programs, Linux started to look much more appealing. And, Linux's hardware compatibility had expanded—companies had even started selling laptops with Linux already installed—so I felt reasonably sure I wouldn't need to waste another weekend struggling with a broken wireless connection or risk frying my monitor with a misconfigured Xorg.conf.
Security: Patches, Holes, 2FA, Linux FUD, Fedora 28 EoL and More
