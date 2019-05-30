Debian: Outreachy interns and Free software activities in OSI Etc.
-
Debian welcomes its GSoC 2019 and Outreachy interns
The Google Summer of Code and Outreachy programs are possible in Debian thanks to the efforts of Debian developers and contributors that dedicate part of their free time to mentor interns and outreach tasks.
-
Debian Announces Interns for Outreachy and Summer of Code, Unity Editor for Linux Now Available, DistroWatch Turns 18 Today, Google Announces New Privacy Protections for Chrome Extensions and KStars v3.2.3 Released
Debian announces it has chosen seven interns—two people for Outreachy and five people for the Summer of Code. See the post for the list of interns and the projects they'll be working on.
-
Free software activities in May 2019
As part of my duties of being on the board of directors of the Open Source Initiative I attended our biannual face-to-face board meeting in New York, attending the OSI's local event organised by Open Source NYC in order to support my colleagues who were giving talks, as well as participated in various licensing discussions, advocacy activities etc. throughout the rest of the month over the internet.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 491 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Distros News: DistroWatch Turns 18, GParted Live 1.0.0 Has a Bugfix Release and QtFM Comes to Sparky
Intel's Open-Source SVT-AV1 Video Encoder Ends May With Another Performance Boos
It's been very fascinating to watch the speed improvements of Intel's SVT-AV1 open-source AV1 video encoder since in February when being made aware of Intel's new SVT video projects. The SVT-AV1 project is ending out May with another step-up in performance for what is already one of the fastest CPU-based AV1 video encoders. It was just in mid-May that SVT-AV1 0.5 was released while since then the Intel open-source developers have remained busy working on more improvements. Also: Intel’s NUC Compute Element is an internal variant of discontinued Compute Card
Hello Again, Linux
Prior to 2006, I had used only Windows. Around that time, there was a lot of anxiety about its upcoming successor to Windows XP, which at the time was code-named Project Longhorn. My colleagues and I all were dreading it. So, rather than go through all that trouble, I switched to Linux. However, my first experience with Linux was not great. Although 2006 was The Year of the Linux Desktop (I saw headlines on Digg proclaiming it almost every day), I quickly learned, right after wiping my brand-new laptop's hard drive to make way for Fedora, that maybe it wasn't quite The Year of the Linux Laptop. After a desperate and miserable weekend, I finally got my wireless card working, but that initial trauma left me leery. So, about a year later, when I decided to quit my job and try the digital nomad freelance thing, I bought a MacBook. A day spent hunting down driver files or recompiling my kernel was a day not making money. I needed the assurance and convenience Apple was selling. And it proved a great investment. During the next decade, I dabbled with Linux. Every year seemed to be The Year of the Linux Desktop—the real one, at last—so on my desktop at work (freelancing wasn't fun for long), I installed Ubuntu, then Debian, then FreeBSD. An article in this journal introduced me to tiling window managers in general and DWM in particular. The first time I felt something like disappointment with my MacBook was after using DWM on Debian for the first time. Through the years, as my MacBook's hardware failures became increasingly inconvenient, and as my personal preference in software shifted from big beautiful graphical applications to small command-line programs, Linux started to look much more appealing. And, Linux's hardware compatibility had expanded—companies had even started selling laptops with Linux already installed—so I felt reasonably sure I wouldn't need to waste another weekend struggling with a broken wireless connection or risk frying my monitor with a misconfigured Xorg.conf.
Security: Patches, Holes, 2FA, Linux FUD, Fedora 28 EoL and More
Recent comments
2 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago