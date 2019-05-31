5 Microsoft Powerpoint alternatives for Linux users
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of June 2019 06:42:58 AM Filed under
Microsoft PowerPoint is essential in an office or school setting if you’re required to make presentations. But what if you use Linux and don’t have access to PowerPoint? What do you use? Well, let’s find out with the 5 best Microsoft PowerPoint alternatives for Linux users!
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 29 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago