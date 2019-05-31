Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Unity Editor, Project Hospital, Super Cane Magic ZERO and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of June 2019 06:50:23 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Unity Editor is Now Officially Available for Linux

    If you are a designer, developer or an artist, you might have been using the experimental Unity Editor that was made available for Linux. However, the experimental version wasn’t going to cut it forever – developers need a full stable experience to work.

    So, they recently announced that you can access the full-fledged Unity Editor on Linux.

  • Project Hospital, the more serious strategy sim just had a massive update

    Version 1.1 was released yesterday, which had a pretty huge focus on sorting issues as a result of feedback from players and it also adds in Steam Workshop support for sharing mods and scenarios. They've also made sure the first impression you get has improved, with a better menu, loading screen tips, lots of tweaks to the in-game UI, numerous improvements to the gameplay systems and a healthy looking list of bug fixes too.

    Also, they added a special launch option on Steam for those of you on NVIDIA GPUs to workaround a bug in the Unity game engine which causes the bottom part of the screen to have some distortions:

  • Incredibly silly action-RPG 'Super Cane Magic ZERO' has left Early Access with a big update

    Developed by Studio Evil, with character designs from Simone "Sio" Albrigi everything about it is completely ridiculous. The characters you can pick, the NPCs you meet, enemies and the items you find are all crazy. Super Cane Magic ZERO is so far away from being serious it's pretty refreshing and quite amusing.

  • Card-based RPG 'SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech' is out with Linux support

    Mixing the gameplay up again, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is a card-based RPG from Image & Form Games and Thunderful. Released today with same-day Linux support, it sure does look great!

»

More in Tux Machines

Python Programming

today's howtos

The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code

The Linux kernel will likely soon see a lot of old ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) subsystem/driver code deprecated and ultimately removed considering there aren't even many (or any in some places) ISDN public data networks. Around the world most operators are abandoning ISDN in favor of VoIP over DSL lines or the like for combining voice and data on the same lines. With ISDN not having been popular for years aside from in some niche areas, the associated Linux kernel code has largely fallen into disrepair. On top of that, the Linux kernel has provided three different ISDN stacks but with two of them being at the point they should just be removed. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6