Unity Editor is Now Officially Available for Linux
If you are a designer, developer or an artist, you might have been using the experimental Unity Editor that was made available for Linux. However, the experimental version wasn’t going to cut it forever – developers need a full stable experience to work.
So, they recently announced that you can access the full-fledged Unity Editor on Linux.
Project Hospital, the more serious strategy sim just had a massive update
Version 1.1 was released yesterday, which had a pretty huge focus on sorting issues as a result of feedback from players and it also adds in Steam Workshop support for sharing mods and scenarios. They've also made sure the first impression you get has improved, with a better menu, loading screen tips, lots of tweaks to the in-game UI, numerous improvements to the gameplay systems and a healthy looking list of bug fixes too.
Also, they added a special launch option on Steam for those of you on NVIDIA GPUs to workaround a bug in the Unity game engine which causes the bottom part of the screen to have some distortions:
Incredibly silly action-RPG 'Super Cane Magic ZERO' has left Early Access with a big update
Developed by Studio Evil, with character designs from Simone "Sio" Albrigi everything about it is completely ridiculous. The characters you can pick, the NPCs you meet, enemies and the items you find are all crazy. Super Cane Magic ZERO is so far away from being serious it's pretty refreshing and quite amusing.
Card-based RPG 'SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech' is out with Linux support
Mixing the gameplay up again, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is a card-based RPG from Image & Form Games and Thunderful. Released today with same-day Linux support, it sure does look great!
