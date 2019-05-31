The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
The Linux kernel will likely soon see a lot of old ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) subsystem/driver code deprecated and ultimately removed considering there aren't even many (or any in some places) ISDN public data networks.
Around the world most operators are abandoning ISDN in favor of VoIP over DSL lines or the like for combining voice and data on the same lines. With ISDN not having been popular for years aside from in some niche areas, the associated Linux kernel code has largely fallen into disrepair. On top of that, the Linux kernel has provided three different ISDN stacks but with two of them being at the point they should just be removed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 29 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago