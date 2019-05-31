Software: Snap Store, cloud-init, WireGuard More (Also Latest From Linux Mag)
The Snap Store Desktop App is Available for Linux User
Canonical has released the snap store desktop app, which allow users to manage the snap apps easily through GUI.
Snap Store app is a fork of GNOME Software, which is dedicated to snap apps management.
Don’t think that won’t support other apps. It’s not limited to only manage snap applications, users can install other regular applications like repo apps, AppImage, Flatpak apps, etc via snap store.
cloud-init 19.1 Released
Version 19.1 is already available in Ubuntu Eoan and stable release updateds (SRU) to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic) and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial) are also complete.
WireGuard Snapshot `0.0.20190531` Available
Hello,
A new snapshot, `0.0.20190531`, has been tagged in the git repository.
Please note that this snapshot is, like the rest of the project at this point in time, experimental, and does not constitute a real release that would be considered secure and bug-free. WireGuard is generally thought to be fairly stable, and most likely will not crash your computer (though it may). However, as this is a pre-release snapshot, it comes with no guarantees, and its security is not yet to be depended on; it is not applicable for CVEs.
With all that said, if you'd like to test this snapshot out, there are a few relevant changes.
WireGuard Sees New Snapshot With Windows, Linux & BSD Updates
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld has released a new snapshot of this secure network tunnel software to close out May.
WireGuard 0.0.20190531 is now available for testing across all supported platforms. This latest snapshot brings improvements to the major platforms, including Windows and FreeBSD.
Publishing Online without WordPress: Instant, Libre, and Gratis
This article presents several website publishing libre software, like Writeas and Hackmdio, with their own gratis services that you can instantly try as alternative to WordPress.com the service. They are instant (very easy to use), the software are libre (source code available in free licenses), and their official services are gratis (no cost to publish everything). As online writer, you may use their services to publish writings just like normal website but easier to access (no registration needed) and more private (you can write anonymously). As learner, you can try to install the software on your Ubuntu system, to tinker with the code. You can try them right now and find which one is the best for you. And further if you wish you can install them on Ubuntu.
podlators 4.12
This release only fixes a test suite issue. I've been putting it off for ages because I was hoping to pick up some previous discussions and make some more substantive changes, but that hasn't happened yet and I keep getting mail from failing tests. Worse, a few other people have investigated the problem helpfully, and I don't want to waste more of anyone's time!
Also, I noticed I'd not posted anything but book reviews for this month, so wanted to do at least one software release, even if trivial.
GStreamer 1.14.5 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce another bug fix release in the old stable 1.14 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework.
This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.14.x.
The 1.14 series has now been superseded by the new stable 1.16 series, and we recommend you upgrade at your earliest convenience.
[Paywall] Ten useful LibreOffice extensions
LibreOffice has hundreds of options and features, but these handy extensions make it even more convenient.
LibreOffice (LO) is a familiar sight on most Linux desktops. The free office suite is capable of handling spreadsheets, presentations, word processing documents, drawings, and more. A powerful collection of capabilities is already built into the default configuration, but if you're looking for more power – and more convenience – LO also supports an ecosystem of extensions. The LO project maintains an extensions page [1] with extensions available for easy download. The most popular extensions appear in the main window, and dozens of other extensions are available by browsing or searching.
[Paywall] Share input devices between computers with Barrier
Barrier is a Synergy fork that lets you work with one keyboard and mouse pair on multiple Linux, Mac OS X, or Windows computers.
[Paywall] Comparing image viewers for photographers
For today's photographers, image viewer programs are an essential piece of equipment, because they can help you quickly load and sort your photo and video files. We compare some of the top image viewers.
Imagine you've just returned from vacation and are sitting down to look at pictures from your trip. For anyone who enjoys photography, this can be a daunting task as you find yourself sifting through hundreds, or even thousands, of photos. However, this time-consuming process can go much faster if you use an image viewer rather than RAW developers or database-driven photo collectors, such as Darktable or Lightroom. What you want is an image viewer that can quickly load even high-resolution RAW images from full-frame DSLRs and that can also handle larger image collections.
In the open source universe centered around GNU/Linux, there are numerous candidates for this task, from simple image viewers without further functions up to genuine all-rounders with numerous image processing functions. In this overview, we focus on image viewers in the narrower sense, excluding RAW developers with image databases for managing photos such as Darktable or RawTherapee.
[Paywall] Linux Voice
[Paywall] Zack's Kernel News
[Paywall] FOSSPicks
[Paywall] On the DVD
[Paywall] Updates on technologies, trends, and tools
