Games: Verde Station, Tenacious, Gaming and Development on GNU/Linux
-
Verde Station, a short first-person sci-fi experience has gone free
Taking place on board a space station, Verde Station is a short and lonely experience and it no longer has a price attached to it. Contributor Eike wrote about it for us previously, making it sound like quite an interesting walking and exploration sim.
-
What are you clicking on this weekend? Let us know your current favourites
It's the end of another busy week for Linux gaming, for many people the weekend is filled full of games.
For me, I shall be likely diving into some more Total War: THREE KINGDOMS. It's not perfect but it's by far the nicest Total War game I've tried in a very long time. Feral Interactive have done some incredible work on the optimisations for the Linux version that I remain very impressed.
-
Tenacious, a fast-paced rogue-lite dungeon crawler that's available on Linux
For those who love a bit of fast-paced dungeon crawling action, Tenacious from Firebelley was released on Steam earlier this year. As it turns out, they added Linux support back in March too!
-
Linux and Client prediction
Some time ago I started to port all the servers to Linux. This process is more or less finished now, it compiles fine with Clang (didn't try GCC) and it even runs without any problems. For that I also had to port DirectXMath, which is used by the game server, to Linux.
Even the client compiles and runs on Linux, but it doesn't work well, it always loses the connection to the game server.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 498 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 29 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago