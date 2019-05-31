Language Selection

Games: Verde Station, Tenacious, Gaming and Development on GNU/Linux

Saturday 1st of June 2019 09:22:39 AM
Gaming
  • Verde Station, a short first-person sci-fi experience has gone free

    Taking place on board a space station, Verde Station is a short and lonely experience and it no longer has a price attached to it. Contributor Eike wrote about it for us previously, making it sound like quite an interesting walking and exploration sim.

  • What are you clicking on this weekend? Let us know your current favourites

    It's the end of another busy week for Linux gaming, for many people the weekend is filled full of games.

    For me, I shall be likely diving into some more Total War: THREE KINGDOMS. It's not perfect but it's by far the nicest Total War game I've tried in a very long time. Feral Interactive have done some incredible work on the optimisations for the Linux version that I remain very impressed.

  • Tenacious, a fast-paced rogue-lite dungeon crawler that's available on Linux

    For those who love a bit of fast-paced dungeon crawling action, Tenacious from Firebelley was released on Steam earlier this year. As it turns out, they added Linux support back in March too!

  • Linux and Client prediction

    Some time ago I started to port all the servers to Linux. This process is more or less finished now, it compiles fine with Clang (didn't try GCC) and it even runs without any problems. For that I also had to port DirectXMath, which is used by the game server, to Linux.

    Even the client compiles and runs on Linux, but it doesn't work well, it always loses the connection to the game server.

The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code

The Linux kernel will likely soon see a lot of old ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) subsystem/driver code deprecated and ultimately removed considering there aren't even many (or any in some places) ISDN public data networks. Around the world most operators are abandoning ISDN in favor of VoIP over DSL lines or the like for combining voice and data on the same lines. With ISDN not having been popular for years aside from in some niche areas, the associated Linux kernel code has largely fallen into disrepair. On top of that, the Linux kernel has provided three different ISDN stacks but with two of them being at the point they should just be removed. Read more

