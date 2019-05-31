Embedded: Open Hardware, Apple Antitrust and Linux Devices
Open Hardware – /e/
/e/ remains a deeply personal project for Duval. It began with Duval's realization that, after a decade as an iPhone and macOS user, "I had become lazy and that my data privacy had vanished" [3]. Not only was he using a proprietary operating system, but he had entered "voluntary servitude" to Google's range of services and was giving out more personal information than he preferred. According to a study in August 2018 by Douglas C. Schmidt at Vanderbilt University, even when not using a Google service, the average mobile phone connects to Google servers 91 times per hour if using Android, or 51 times per hour if using iOS. Or, to put things another way, Android phones transmit 11.5MB to Google daily, an iPhone 5.7MB (Figure 2) [4]. Figure such as these lead /e/ to talk about "data slavery."
Small Crack in the Garden Wall
A news story is breaking as we send this issue to press, and since this column is always the last thing I do, I find myself with a quiet moment to reflect.
In a preliminary ruling for the case known as Apple Inc. v. Pepper, the US Supreme Court has decided that iPhone owners have the standing to sue Apple for monopolistic practices with regard to the 30% commission the company charges for apps sold in the iOS app store. Apple argued that it does not have a direct relationship with app buyers and is only acting as an agent for the real seller, who is (according to Apple) the app developer.
The majority opinion for the court pointed out that Apple actually does have a direct business relationship with the buyer, since it owns the store, receives the money, and manages the transaction. As the opinion states, "Apple's line-drawing does not make a lot of sense, other than as a way to gerrymander Apple out of this and similar lawsuits."
This preliminary decision does not pronounce Apple guilty of antitrust behavior; it merely confirms that Apple will be required to face the lawsuit and account for its behavior. Does this very high 30% commission, which exceeds industry standards, point to a kind of monopoly control?
Although the decision does not affect the Linux community directly, it is reason to celebrate for all who oppose walled gardens and hope for a freer and more open approach to software development. The decision basically affirms that US antitrust law is relevant to Apple's interactions with app store customers.
Tiny Apollo Lake mini-PC offers M.2 and optional PoE
Shuttle will soon launch a compact, Linux-friendly “EN01” mini-PC series starting with an EN01J model with an Apollo Lake SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC, GbE with optional PoE, and M.2 expansion. A future model will tap the Jetson TX2.
Although Linux-ready mini-PCs have been around for well over a decade, the market is dominated by Windows models, most of which are aimed at the gaming or desktop replacement markets. Increasingly, however, we’re seeing more embedded focused mini-PCs sold with a Linux option in addition to Windows. Shuttle is known for its wide-range of XPC mini-PCs, many of which also support Linux. Yet few are as small as the 87 x 50 x 84mm EN01 that showed up today as an exclusive on FanlessTech.
Latest Tinker boards tap RK3399Pro and Google’s i.MX8M and Edge TPU equipped Coral SOM
Asus is prepping a “Tinker Edge R” SBC with an RK3399Pro, along with “Tinker Edge T” and “CR1S-CM-A” variants of Google’s i.MX8M and Edge TPU equipped Coral Dev Board. There’s also a 8th Gen Core based “PN60T” mini-PC with an Edge TPU.
At Computex this week, Asus showed off two new open-spec Tinker boards, including one of several new Asus devices that use Google’s Edge TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) AI chip. Building on the success of its Linux-ready, Rockchip RK3288-based Tinker Board Tinker Board S, Asus unveiled a Tinker Edge R Pico-ITX board with Rockchip’s NPU-enhanced RK3399Pro plus a pair of boards that riff on Google’s open-spec sandwich-style, i.MX8M and Edge TPU equipped Coral Dev Board: the Tinker Edge T and more industrial focused CR1S-CM-A. An upcoming PN60T mini-PC, meanwhile, combines the Edge TPU with an 8th Gen Kaby Lake Refresh Core CPU.
