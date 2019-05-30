The second BETA build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.3-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 11.3-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.3-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 RPI2 o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 PANDABOARD o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.3-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "stable/11" branch. A summary of changes since 11.3-BETA1 includes: o The fsck_readdir() and dircheck() functions have been rewritten for clarity and correctness. o contrib/zlib has been moved to sys/contrib/zlib so that it can be used in the kernel. o The bhyve SMBIOS table has been made topology-aware. o Accessor function for vm->maxcpus have been added. o The bectl(8) jail with numeric boot environment (BE) names has been fixed. o OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.0.2s. o An update to prevent calling hw_mds_recalculate() from initializecpu(). o An upstream LLVM fix has been merged to fix an assertion when building the graphics/mesa-dri port for PowerPC64. o A fix to the NDIS driver printing "(null)" when uninitialized when using the '-h' (help) flag. o An uart emulation bug has been fixed. o Increase the VirtIO segment count to support modern Windows guests. o A fix to prevent exposing the uptime via the TCP timestamps. o Expose the MD_CLEAR capability used by Intel MDS mitigations to guests. A list of changes since 11.2-RELEASE is available in the stable/11 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/relnotes/11-STABLE/relnotes/article.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64 and i386 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD FTP mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.3-BETA2/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-010af11cb640a6dee ap-south-1 region: ami-02b1930180c7e1f84 eu-west-3 region: ami-02c0fbb70c27140c9 eu-west-2 region: ami-0a153ee6417cc762a eu-west-1 region: ami-0d408e28706df7df4 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-06fb52e8cf793dd53 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0bf79180cdb0e6923 sa-east-1 region: ami-0f4aff5453cb72b01 ca-central-1 region: ami-056a0b9ce2bd839f5 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0f73e82a020a5137f ap-southeast-2 region: ami-06468078ec3e31029 eu-central-1 region: ami-0a6e0eb4c2a169f66 us-east-1 region: ami-0bc8f1f1ed85baa0f us-east-2 region: ami-041a4cee6e5445ee3 us-west-1 region: ami-00c3ebed64c1338e2 us-west-2 region: ami-01288513b23077913 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.3-BETA2 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.3-BETA2 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 10.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat10x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install