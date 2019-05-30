Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

FreeBSD 11.3-BETA2 Now Available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of June 2019 12:35:23 PM Filed under
BSD
  • FreeBSD 11.3-BETA2 Now Available
    The second BETA build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now
available.

Installation images are available for:

o 11.3-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA2 i386 GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 11.3-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 BANANAPI
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 RPI2
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 PANDABOARD
o 11.3-BETA2 armv6 WANDBOARD
o 11.3-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "stable/11" branch.

A summary of changes since 11.3-BETA1 includes:

o The fsck_readdir() and dircheck() functions have been rewritten for
  clarity and correctness.

o contrib/zlib has been moved to sys/contrib/zlib so that it can be used
  in the kernel.

o The bhyve SMBIOS table has been made topology-aware.

o Accessor function for vm->maxcpus have been added.

o The bectl(8) jail with numeric boot environment (BE) names has been
  fixed.

o OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.0.2s.

o An update to prevent calling hw_mds_recalculate() from
  initializecpu().

o An upstream LLVM fix has been merged to fix an assertion when building
  the graphics/mesa-dri port for PowerPC64.

o A fix to the NDIS driver printing "(null)" when uninitialized when
  using the '-h' (help) flag.

o An uart emulation bug has been fixed.

o Increase the VirtIO segment count to support modern Windows guests.

o A fix to prevent exposing the uptime via the TCP timestamps.

o Expose the MD_CLEAR capability used by Intel MDS mitigations to
  guests.

A list of changes since 11.2-RELEASE is available in the stable/11
release notes:

    https://www.freebsd.org/relnotes/11-STABLE/relnotes/article.html

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64 and i386 architectures.
Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the
FreeBSD FTP mirrors):

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.3-BETA2/

The partition layout is:

    ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
    ~ 1 GB  - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
    ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats.  The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images.  See this page for more information:

    https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

    % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt  \
	-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
	-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
	-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
	-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
	-netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:

  eu-north-1 region: ami-010af11cb640a6dee
  ap-south-1 region: ami-02b1930180c7e1f84
  eu-west-3 region: ami-02c0fbb70c27140c9
  eu-west-2 region: ami-0a153ee6417cc762a
  eu-west-1 region: ami-0d408e28706df7df4
  ap-northeast-2 region: ami-06fb52e8cf793dd53
  ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0bf79180cdb0e6923
  sa-east-1 region: ami-0f4aff5453cb72b01
  ca-central-1 region: ami-056a0b9ce2bd839f5
  ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0f73e82a020a5137f
  ap-southeast-2 region: ami-06468078ec3e31029
  eu-central-1 region: ami-0a6e0eb4c2a169f66
  us-east-1 region: ami-0bc8f1f1ed85baa0f
  us-east-2 region: ami-041a4cee6e5445ee3
  us-west-1 region: ami-00c3ebed64c1338e2
  us-west-2 region: ami-01288513b23077913

=== Vagrant Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can
be installed by running:

    % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.3-BETA2
    % vagrant up

=== Upgrading ===

The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386
systems running earlier FreeBSD releases.  Systems running earlier
FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:

	# freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.3-BETA2

During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by
merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically
performed merging was done correctly.

	# freebsd-update install

The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before
continuing.

	# shutdown -r now

After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new
userland components:

	# freebsd-update install

It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible,
especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example,
FreeBSD 10.x.  Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat10x and
other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted
into the new userland:

	# shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove
stale files:

	# freebsd-update install
  • FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 2 Brings Virtualization Updates, Exposes MD_CLEAR MDS Bit To Guests

    The second weekly beta of FreeBSD 11.3 is now available for testing.

    FreeBSD 11.3 should be released in July and offers up various bug fixes and other minor improvements compared to last year's 11.2 release. FreeBSD 12 remains the current stable series while new development is happening for FreeBSD 13.

  • FreeBSD 11.3-BETA2

    The second BETA build for the FreeBSD 11.3 release cycle is now available. ISO images for the amd64, armv6, arm64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, and sparc64 architectures are available on most of our FreeBSD mirror sites.

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming: Google's Fuchsia, Go (Golang) and Python

  • Fuchsia Friday: Android, Linux apps, and Fuchsia’s close relationship w/ Chrome OS
    Following along with the development of Google’s Fuchsia OS, it has become clear that it will be capable of running both Linux and Android apps. Chrome OS can also do both of these things, and that’s no coincidence, as the Fuchsia team has opted to use some of Chrome OS’s developments for their own benefit.
  • Golang Gets Cheaper Context Switching
    As good news considering how much longer it takes to perform a full context switch on Intel CPUs due to various vulnerability mitigations, the Go programming language run-time now has the ability for performing cheaper context switches. Landing in GCC 10 Git with the Golang code is a less involved context switching implementation for Linux x86_64 systems with the libgo run-time library.
  • Build an XML sitemap of XML sitemaps
    Suppose that you have so many thousands of pages that you can't just create a single /sitemap.xml file that has all the URLs (aka ) listed. Then you need to make a /sitemaps.xml that points to the other sitemap files. And if you're in the thousands, you'll need to gzip these files. The blog post demonstrates how Song Search generates a sitemap file that points to 63 sitemap-{M}-{N}.xml.gz files which spans about 1,000,000 URLs. The context here is Python and the getting of the data is from Django. Python is pretty key here but if you have something other than Django, you can squint and mentally replace that with your own data mapper.
  • Generate a random IP address in Python
    I have a commenting system where people can type in a comment and optionally their name and email if they like. In production, where things are real, the IP address that can be collected are all interestingly different. But when testing this manually on my laptop, since the server is running http://localhost:8000, the request.META.get('REMOTE_ADDR') always becomes 127.0.0.1 . Boring! So I fake it.

Media Calls OpenSUSE a "Windows App" and SUSE Shares Story About SUSE Cloud Application Platform

  • Best Windows 10 apps this week [Ed: They are calling SUSE "Windows app"]
  • An Early Adopters Story about SUSE Cloud Application Platform
    At the recent SUSECON conference in Nashville, Nicolas Christener and Lucas Bickel from our partner, Adfinis SyGroup AG, talked about their experience deploying and running SUSE Cloud Application Platform at the Swiss Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication. They talk about the journey from containers to Cloud Foundry and what Cloud Foundry offers for developers on top of Kubernetes before explaining the requirements their customer had. Next, they describe the various use cases for the platform and how those map to the various types of users. The real meat of it in the lessons learned in using the platform, and the challenges in integrating it into an existing environment. Then they wrap it up with a discussion of how the platform can help enable devops.

Authenticator, a 2FA Token Generator for Linux, Gets Updated

If you’re big into two-factor authentication — and in this merciless rag-tag world of the internet, you dang well should be — keeping an app like Authenticator within easy reach is a smart move. As the name should already tell you, Authenticator is a desktop 2FA code generator for Linux desktops, like Ubuntu. Using it you can generate 2FA tokens for over 500 well-known providers, including Github, Gitlab, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Dropbox, and Twitch. This week a new version of Authenticator arrived. It adds a wealth of welcome improvements. Read on to find out more! Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Davy Wybiral: Always Secure Your localhost Servers
    Recently I was surprised to learn that web browsers allow any site you visit to make requests to resources on localhost (and that they will happily allow unreported mixed-content). If you'd like to test this out, run an HTTP server on port 8080 (for instance with python -m http.server 8080) and then visit this page. You should see "Found: HTTP (8080)" listed and that's because the Javascript on that page made an HTTP GET request to your local server to determine that it was running. Chances are it detected other services as well (for instance if you run Tor or Keybase locally). [...] As far as preventing fingerprinting and service discovery this way... I'm not entirely sure what the best way to prevent this would be other than ungracefully failing the requests (which a lot of HTTP frameworks probably don't make easy).
  • [Paywall] A study in detecting network intruders
  • Suffering through Windows Update
    I use a lot of different desktop operating systems — Chrome OS, Linux, macOS and Windows — but there’s only one of them that worries me every time I upgrade it. That troublesome OS? Windows. Remember when people used to say that they couldn’t use desktop Linux because it didn’t support their printer, graphics card or scanner? Ha! With the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Version 1903, Microsoft came right out and warned us it might not install on our PCs if we use external USB drives or SD cards. Not all my Windows 10 computers have external USB drives. Only all my desktop PCs.
  • CVE-2018-15664: docker (all versions) is vulnerable to a symlink-race attack

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6