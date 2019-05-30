Media Calls OpenSUSE a "Windows App" and SUSE Shares Story About SUSE Cloud Application Platform
-
Best Windows 10 apps this week [Ed: They are calling SUSE "Windows app"]
-
An Early Adopters Story about SUSE Cloud Application Platform
At the recent SUSECON conference in Nashville, Nicolas Christener and Lucas Bickel from our partner, Adfinis SyGroup AG, talked about their experience deploying and running SUSE Cloud Application Platform at the Swiss Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication.
They talk about the journey from containers to Cloud Foundry and what Cloud Foundry offers for developers on top of Kubernetes before explaining the requirements their customer had. Next, they describe the various use cases for the platform and how those map to the various types of users. The real meat of it in the lessons learned in using the platform, and the challenges in integrating it into an existing environment. Then they wrap it up with a discussion of how the platform can help enable devops.
-
