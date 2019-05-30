Programming: Google's Fuchsia, Go (Golang) and Python
-
Fuchsia Friday: Android, Linux apps, and Fuchsia’s close relationship w/ Chrome OS
Following along with the development of Google’s Fuchsia OS, it has become clear that it will be capable of running both Linux and Android apps. Chrome OS can also do both of these things, and that’s no coincidence, as the Fuchsia team has opted to use some of Chrome OS’s developments for their own benefit.
-
Golang Gets Cheaper Context Switching
As good news considering how much longer it takes to perform a full context switch on Intel CPUs due to various vulnerability mitigations, the Go programming language run-time now has the ability for performing cheaper context switches.
Landing in GCC 10 Git with the Golang code is a less involved context switching implementation for Linux x86_64 systems with the libgo run-time library.
-
Build an XML sitemap of XML sitemaps
Suppose that you have so many thousands of pages that you can't just create a single /sitemap.xml file that has all the URLs (aka
) listed. Then you need to make a /sitemaps.xml that points to the other sitemap files. And if you're in the thousands, you'll need to gzip these files.
The blog post demonstrates how Song Search generates a sitemap file that points to 63 sitemap-{M}-{N}.xml.gz files which spans about 1,000,000 URLs. The context here is Python and the getting of the data is from Django. Python is pretty key here but if you have something other than Django, you can squint and mentally replace that with your own data mapper.
-
Generate a random IP address in Python
I have a commenting system where people can type in a comment and optionally their name and email if they like.
In production, where things are real, the IP address that can be collected are all interestingly different. But when testing this manually on my laptop, since the server is running http://localhost:8000, the request.META.get('REMOTE_ADDR') always becomes 127.0.0.1 . Boring! So I fake it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Google's Fuchsia, Go (Golang) and Python
Media Calls OpenSUSE a "Windows App" and SUSE Shares Story About SUSE Cloud Application Platform
Authenticator, a 2FA Token Generator for Linux, Gets Updated
If you’re big into two-factor authentication — and in this merciless rag-tag world of the internet, you dang well should be — keeping an app like Authenticator within easy reach is a smart move. As the name should already tell you, Authenticator is a desktop 2FA code generator for Linux desktops, like Ubuntu. Using it you can generate 2FA tokens for over 500 well-known providers, including Github, Gitlab, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Dropbox, and Twitch. This week a new version of Authenticator arrived. It adds a wealth of welcome improvements. Read on to find out more!
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
6 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
22 hours 50 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 31 min ago
1 day 35 min ago
1 day 37 min ago
1 day 45 min ago